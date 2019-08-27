Motsi Mabuse asks for forgiveness for insulting Blackpool as she makes Strictly Come Dancing debut

Incoming Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has asked the people of Blackpool for their forgiveness after she branded their home “the ugliest” place she had seen.

“Oh come on guys give a girl a break! It was 20 years ago I was young and innocent,” she told The Sun at the Red Carpet launch for the show.

“Blackpool is absolutely huge in Strictly but when you come from South Africa and you have your first impressions and you arrive in Blackpool, well it’s different. But what I’ll also say, if you walk into the ballroom it’s absolutely spectacular.”

She will have to return to Blackpool in the latter stages of the series, but she’s hoping that the locals will have forgiven her by then.

“What is life about? Forgiving, come on!” she said as she addressed the comments she made in her autobiography, Chili in the Blood: My Dance Through Life. “I’m looking forward to going back to Blackpool because there are such strong memories in my head.”

Mabuse is “absolutely overjoyed” to be replacing the outgoing Darcey Bussell for the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing, which will hit our screens in September 2019.

The sister of Strictly pro and The Greatest Dancer captain Oti Mabuse, Motsi has been a judge on the German version of Strictly – Let’s Dance – since 2011.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 next month