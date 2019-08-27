The best TV shows airing in 2019

2019 has been a stellar year for TV so far – and there’s much more to come.

Whether you’re into period dramas like Peaky Blinders or Sanditon contemporary thrillers such as The Capture and Liar, there’s a scintillating range of series on offer.

In the world of entertainment, there’s also the return of some of Britain’s biggest shiny floor shows – take Strictly and The X Factor for instance – as well as delightful late summer sprinkling of Bake Off.

This Way Up rivals the dizzy heights of Fleabag and Catastrophe, meanwhile RuPaul is getting ready to strut onto UK screens for a new version of Drag Race

Check out all the series still to air in 2019, below…

DRAMAS

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Sunday 25th August at 9pm

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, which is moving to BBC1. Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan (seen most recently in Butterfly) join the fray. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: Wednesday 14th August

Adapted from Paula Daly’s Windermere novels, this series follows three women (played by Anna Friel, Sinead Keenan and Rosalind Eleazar) living in the bleakly beautiful Lake District who meet at the school gates and whose lives become intricately woven together. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air Date: Thursday 5th September

Oscar-winner Russell Crowe stars in the seven-part series as television executive Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News and later an advisor to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, whose career ended following sexual harassment accusations. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: TBC

Hayley Squires stars as a leading British porn star in a drama examining the adult film industry. It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent. Sheridan Smith was originally attached to the project but dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: late 2019

Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett is back with a new three-parter, Sticks and Stones, which looks at the impact of workplace bullying. Ken Nwosu stars in the lead role of the psychological drama as Thomas Benson, a hard-working father who bottles it during a pitch to a client, a career mistake which ends up having disastrous consequences. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

ITV’s murder-mystery is set to return for a second series, after the show’s cliffhanger series one finale which left us guessing about the fate of Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft. Read more

Channel: Sky

Air date: Friday 13th September 2019

For Mark Strong’s character Daniel Milton, a desperate mission to save his wife from life-threatening illness takes him deep underground into the tunnel network beneath Temple tube station in London. He is a talented surgeon, and sets up a literal “underground” clinic. But how far is he prepared to go for the woman he loves – and what will be the consequences? Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air date: Autumn 2019

Helen Mirren stars as the Empress of Russia in this four-part period drama full of “politics, passion and power”, which delves into the “politically tumultuous and sexually charged court of the most powerful female monarch in history” – Catherine the Great. Mirren’s co-stars include Jason Clarke, Gina McKee and Rory Kinnear. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: TBC

Casino Royale’s Eva Green is starring in the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries. The drama promises to be “an epic story of love, murder and revenge” and is set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Nicole Taylor, the Bafta-winning writer behind Three Girls, is back with a brand new Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller which explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

The latest drama based on real events from writer Jeff Pope focuses on the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan in March 2011 and the lengths Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) went to in order to catch her killer. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Eleanor Tomlinson and Rafe Spall star in a brand-new adaptation of the HG Wells sci-fi classic, which follows a young couple as they defy the prejudices of society and attempt to start a life together, all the while trying to survive an alien invasion. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

James Norton and Emilia Fox star in this series shining a light on the infamous Profumo Affair of 1963, promising to “take a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories.” Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: TBC

Olivia Colman inherits the burden of the crown worn so dazzlingly by Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in series one and two. The saga of the British royal family now moves into a new era covering 1964-76. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Sleuthing double act Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) will be back on our screens for a new four-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s latest crime novel, Lethal White. The story begins when Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the detective to investigate a crime he believes he witnessed as a child. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Sunday 14th July 2019

The fifth and final series of Poldark moves away from the novels by Winston Graham, as we see the cast cope with the devastating events at the end of the last series. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Seasoned Agatha Christie adapter Sarah Phelps hands over to Vanity Fair creator Gwyneth Hughes for this year’s festive drama taking place in 1944 and, according to the BBC, “a groundbreaking murder mystery set in Ancient Egypt.” Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: TBC

Two estranged brothers live on opposite sides of the world in London and Tokyo. But when detective and family man Kenzo’s younger sibling goes missing, he heads to the UK to track him down — and discover the truth about his life.

Channel: ITV

Air date: 2019

Set in an Indian hospital and starring Amanda Redman and Amrita Acharia, ITV’s The Good Karma Hospital will return for a third series. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: TBC

The Light sees writer Jack Thorne reunite with Sarah Lancashire for a new drama, inspired by Grenfell, about the explosion of a large construction project which leaves many dead and devastates the local community. Lancashire plays Polly, the wife of the local politician who championed the project. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

Marcella will be returning for a third series on ITV, with Anna Friel reprising her role as the troubled detective. The new eight-part season will “delve further into the psychology” of Marcella and follow her new line of work as an undercover cop. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Sean Bean, Helen Hunt, Lesley Manville and Blake Harrison star in this World War Two drama which tells the story of the first year of the global conflict, exploring the war’s impact on ordinary people from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss – the team behind Sherlock – reunite to put their own spin on the Dracula tale. Having helped launch the career of Benedict Cumberbatch, can they now do the same for their leading man, Danish actor Claes Bang? He certainly looks the part… Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

The Elephant Man will chart Joseph Merrick’s working-class beginnings in 19th-century Leicestershire, through the workhouse and a life of poverty to a London human oddities show, where he met Dr Frederick Treves, who would go on to become a lifelong friend. Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) will play the titular role in the two 90-minute episodes. Read more Lethal Weapon Channel: ITV Air date: Friday 26th July 2019 American buddy cop drama Lethal Weapon, based on the action film franchise of the eighties and nineties, returns for its third and final season. The drama is set within the LAPD in Los Angeles and stars Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh, with American Pie actor Seann William Scott joining the cast as former international CIA operative Wesley Cole – a man who “has been everywhere and seen everything.” Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 16th August 2019

The dark and complex drama that looks into the motives of killers achieved critical acclaim when it debuted on Netflix, and it’s coming back for a second series starring Jonathan Groff. Read more

Channel: S4C and BBC1

Air date: 12th May 2019 for Welsh-language version; 23rd July for English-language version

Eve Myles is back for a second series of the hit Welsh drama about lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells. The new episodes see Faith battling to keep her family and business together. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: late 2019

The eighth and final season of Homeland, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, will bring an end to the ever-twisting political thriller. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: autumn 2019

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd will both return for the second series of Liar to answer the many questions we had after the shock series one ending. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Strike star Holliday Grainger plays a detective in this new surveillance thriller, which promises to look at a “troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services.” Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: 25th August 2019

Master adaptor Andrew Davies (War & Peace, Les Misérables) returns with a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sanditon, which tells the story of a spirited and impulsive woman who moves from her country home to Sanditon, a fishing village trying to reinvent itself as a seaside resort. Rose Williams (Curfew, Changeland) leads the cast as Charlotte, and Kris Marshall also stars as an enthusiastic and happily married man who wants to put Sanditon on the map. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Christmas 2019

Guy Pearce, Charlotte Riley, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis and Vinette Robinson star in the BBC’s latest festive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which comes from the pen of Taboo and Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight. Pearce is set to play the miser Ebenezer Scrooge. Read more

Channel: BBC

Air date: 2019

This feature-length one-off drama is based on Emma Healey’s bestselling novel Elizabeth is Missing, and marks Glenda Jackson’s return to TV after more than 25 years. The Oscar-winner and former MP stars as Maud, a woman struggling with dementia who must attempt to piece together what has happened to her best friend Elizabeth. Read more

Channel: BBC1 (Daytime)

Air date: TBC

Trust Me writer Dan Sefton‘s crime drama The Mallorca Files stars an introverted German detective (Julian Looman) and a flamboyant German (Elen Rhys) who team up to fight crime on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic and Now TV

Air date: Tuesday 6th August

The series follows 17-year-old drug-addict Rue Bennett (played by Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya) who was found overdosed in her bedroom by her sister Gia (Storm Reid) and who returns from rehab just as the show begins. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: TBC

Ten new episodes of Ozark will land on Netflix this year for the show’s third series, which will reunite us with the Byrde family once again. Jason Bateman directs and leads the cast. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: TBC

Ryan Murphy’s colourful account of the LGBTQ community and ballroom culture in New York is returning as the House of Evangelista embraces a new decade against the backdrop of the worsening AIDS crisis. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

From Jeff Pope and Neil McKay, the award-winning team behind The Moorside and Appropriate Adult, this new factual drama is about the victims of “the Grindr serial killer” who drugged and murdered four young men he met on a dating app and will star Sheridan Smith and Stephen Merchant. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: TBC

Netflix will release 13 more episodes for series three of its hard-hitting – and controversial – teen drama. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: 25th December 2019

James Corden and Ruth Jones are bringing back their much-loved BBC sitcom for a one-off Christmas special. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Malorie Blackman’s bestselling novel, set in a dystopian world where races are segregated and the ruling class is black, is being adapted for television. Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan and newcomer Masali Baduza lead the cast. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: Friday 2nd August

American biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon is based on the troubled personal and professional relationship between director and choreographer Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and his wife and unsung collaborator Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams), who was also a Broadway actor, dancer and singer. Having aired on FX in the States, it’s now set for a BBC2 broadcast. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Cormoran Strike actor Killian Scott stars in this psychological crime thriller adapted from Tanya French’s bestselling novel series Dublin Murder Squad. Read more

Gold Digger

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Gold Digger is a new noir drama that tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a much younger man, and the impact of their relationship on her already-fractured family. It stars Julia Ormond as the wealthy 60-year-old and Ben Barnes as her youthful lover.

COMEDY

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Starring John Cleese, Alison Steadman and Jason Watkins, Hold the Sunset is a sitcom about a pair of old friends who plan to get married and move abroad to a place in the sun. But their dream is disrupted when a grown-up son unexpectedly moves back home. Read more

Channel: Sky1

Air date: 22nd August 2019

Written by BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Clocking Off, Accused), Brassic is a comedy which follows a group of working-class friends who find unconventional ways to win at life. This is England’s Joseph Gilgun and Ripper Street’s Damien Molony lead the cast. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 9th August

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling return for a third outing on Netflix, this time relocating to Las Vegas, the setting of the group’s new live show. The new series sees the return of Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin as well as enlisting the talents of Oscar-winner Geena Davis. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: TBC

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s anthology series welcomes the likes of Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey, Maxine Peake and Jill Halfpenny for new episodes. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: TBC

This zany black comedy was a sleeper hit when it first aired in 2017, enjoying critical success when it first aired on Channel 4 before going on to find a wider band of devotees when it was released on Netflix. James and Allysa (Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden) return for plenty more teenage angst and dark humour. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: TBC

Jamie Demetriou returns to write and star in a second run of this Bafta-nominated comedy in which he plays an idiotic lettings agent alongside his real-life sister Natasha. Read more

Kaos

Channel: Netflix

Release date: TBC

The creator of The End of the F***ing World – returning to Channel 4 in the autumn – has written a new, darkly comic Netflix series, Kaos, which is a modern reimagining of Greek mythology.

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: Thursday 8th August

Comedian Aisling Bea is the creator and star of this new off-beat comedy which follows Aine, a woman who is trying to piece her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown”. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Air date: 27th September

Holy forking shirtballs, the hit US sitcom set in the afterlife is ending this year, returning for a fourth and final (sob) series as Eleanor Shellstrop & co bow out for good. Read more

ENTERTAINMENT

Channel: BBC3

Air date: TBC

A UK version of the internationally beloved, flamboyant US show is on its way, featuring ten British drag queens competing for the crown. Drag icon Ru Paul has already said he’d be thrilled to have the Duchess of Sussex as a guest judge… Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: autumn 2019

A whole new set of celebrity contestants and their pro partners will be taking to the Strictly dance floor to compete for the chance to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy. Read more

Channel: ITV2

Air date: Monday 3rd June 2019

The nation’s guilty pleasure will return once again, and a whole new raft of impossibly fit singletons will be heading into the villa to find love.

Channel: ITV

Air date: autumn 2019

Simon Cowell may have a new entertainment show on the BBC, but ITV’s once-all conquering talent show isn’t giving up the ghost any time soon.

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: summer 2019

Another summer in the beloved GBBO tent awaits, and we’ll be meeting a whole new set of bakers keen to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their culinary creations.

Channel: BBC1

Air date: autumn 2019

Lord Sugar will invite a new roster of budding entrepreneurs into his boardroom in 2019 in a bid to find his next business partner.

Channel: ITV

Air date: autumn 2019

We’ll certainly be returning to the jungle to watch celebrities tackle critters, snakes and vermin – but which contestants will be rising to the challenge this year? Sadly Holly Willoughby won’t be joining them, after she confirmed that her stint hosting in 2018 was just a “one-off”.

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

Following the success of the ITV revival under The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson, the game show will be back. Read more

