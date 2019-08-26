When is Michaela Coel’s BBC drama Jan 22nd on TV? What is it about?

Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising‘s Michaela Coel is back with a “fearless, frank and provocative” new BBC drama about consent, gratification, and modern dating.

Set in London, it will explore “the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.”

Here is everything we know so far…

When does Jan 22nd air on TV?

Jan 22nd was commissioned by BBC2 in August 2018. An air date has yet to be confirmed – but we’ll update this page as soon as we know!

What is Jan 22nd about?

Set in the UK capital (“where gratification is only an app away”) the drama explores modern society’s understanding of sex, relationships and dating.

The story centres on Arabella (Coel), whose “raw and personal experience of consent” is the heart of the story.

According to the BBC, “through Arabella we meet a group of fictional friends and colleagues whose sexual adventures frequently collide with a world in which new codes of sexual practice are emerging…”

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland has said that drama “promises fearless, provocative and gripping storytelling exploring one of the defining issues of our times.”

Who is in the cast of Jan 22nd?

So far, the only confirmed casting is Michaela Coel herself – the series creator and lead actress. She will play Arabella.

What else is Michaela Coel known for?

Michaela Coel is known for creating the hit comedy series Chewing Gum, in which she starred as Tracey Gordon.

Recently she starred in Black Earth Rising, a BBC and Netflix co-production on the subject of genocide and the prosecution of international war criminals. It is now available on Netflix.