Emmy Awards 2019: When is the ceremony, who is hosting and who’s nominated?

The Emmy Awards — or rather the ‘Oscars of television’ — sees stars from the past year’s most acclaimed shows take to the red carpet then try to look pleased when they lose. From the Handmaid’s Tale to Game of Thrones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Henry Winkley, there’s some stiff competition for the angels later this autumn.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony…

What time are the Emmy Awards 2019 on TV?

The 71st annual Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday 22nd September at 1am BST. While US viewers can watch over on Fox, it is not expected that it will be broadcast for UK viewers.

However, you can watch via the Emmys website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and additionally the red carpet arrivals will be shown via the E! YouTube channel.

Who is hosting the Emmy Awards 2019?

The Emmy Awards will have no host this year, just as the most recent Oscars didn’t after Kevin Hart dropped out from the hosting gig. Fox CEO Charlie Collier announced in August that there would be no host, but that there would still be “an opening number”, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Asked whether anyone was approached to host the show, Collier said: “We’ve had a lot of names on the board but the conclusion was reached this year that we’re highlighting so many shows going away that it was a better use of the time [to focus on the shows].

“There will be entertainment. There will be an opening number. If you look at the trade-offs in a show like the Emmys, so often its a trade-off between the opening acts and using the time elsewhere. There will be many surprises. It will be entertaining.”

Who is nominated for an Emmy Award 2019?

A slate of British actors and artists have been nominated this year, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag season two nominated for 11 Emmys, with acting nods for Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman and Waller-Bridge herself.

There are nods for Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington, Richard Madden for Bodyguard and Jodie Comer of Killing Eve, while Game of Thrones has a whopping 32 nominations overall in the drama categories.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Scroll down for a full list of this year’s nominations…

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Alan Arkin (The Kosminsky Method)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night LIve)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag)

Mark Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (PEN15)

Allison Silverman (Russian Doll)

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler (Russian Doll)

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (The Good Place)

David Mandel (Veep)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SEries

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Kumail Nanjani (The Twilight Zone)

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and DB Weiss (Game of Thrones)

David Nutter (Game of Thrones)

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones)

Lisa Bruhlmann (Killing Eve)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Adam McKay (Succession)

Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal)

Johan Renck (Chernobyl)

Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora)

Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon)

Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon)

Ava DuVernay (When They See Us)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo)

Chris Smith (FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened)

Dan Reed (Leaving Neverland)

Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG)

Tim Wardle (Three Identical Strangers)

Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series

30 for 30

American Masters

Chef’s Table

Hostile Planet

Our Planet

Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

Leaving Neverland

Love, Gilda

Minding the Gap

The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

James Corden (The World’s Best)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up With Marie Kondo)

Outstanding Lead in a Limited Series or Movie

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Joey King (The Act)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape At Dannemora)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough (Our Planet)

Juliet Stevenson (Queens of Mystery)

Charles Dance (Savage Kingdom)

Angela Bassett (The Flood)

Liev Schreiber (The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti)

Anthony Mendez (Wonders of Mexico)

Outstanding Competition Programme

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)

Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard)

David Benioff and DB Weiss (Game of Thrones)

Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Russell T Davies (A Very English Scandal)

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl)

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl (Escape At Dannemora)

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (Escape At Dannemora)

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon)

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (When They See Us)

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)

Advertisement

The Simpsons