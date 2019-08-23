Tommy and Tyson Fury land their own reality TV show

It may be less than a month since he came runner-up in the Love Island villa – but Tommy Fury has landed himself a place on another reality show.

The 20-year-old will star alongside older brother Tyson Fury in Meet The Furys, which will give “an unprecedented insight into the life of one of the most fascinating and controversial figures in British sport.”

The show, which will focus on ‘the Gypsy King’ Tyson, follows the boxing legend as he once again defends his heavyweight title against arch-rival Deontay Wilder.

Meet the Furys will lift the lid on Tyson’s family life in the run-up to the Las Vegas prize fight, with wife Paris and their five children, as well as the rest of the Furys, all featuring in the four-part series which was filmed over several months.

The show, which was announced by ITV at the Edinburgh TV Festival, is said to combine a “warm and at times emotional family saga” with Tyson’s strenuous training for his fights.

Makers of the programme are hoping Meet the Furys will be the most “intimate portrait” of the Gypsy King ever committed to screen, according to The Mirror.

ITV Head of Development Factual Entertainment Kate Beckman said,”This is a unique opportunity to gain an insight into this enigmatic figure whose battles inside and outside the ring have made him one of the most talked about people in popular culture.

“With unprecedented access, this series aims to offer a full picture of Tyson Fury and his background that is sure to pin viewers to the ropes.’’

Tommy has previously expressed a desire to land his own show with Tyson, which will also focus on his new relationship with fellow Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague.

“We’ve got to take everything we’re offered and look at it to see if it’s a path we want to go down. But I already know I would 100% want me and Tyson to do a show together,” he told the Daily Star.

“We’re two contrasting characters, so I think that would be a fun route for us to go down. It would be something new for us. We’ve trained together and sparred a bit, but we’ve never worked together before.”