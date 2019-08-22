Accessibility Links

BBC drops first RuPaul’s Drag Race UK clip – and reveals a royal-inspired task

RuPaul, Alan Carr, Michelle Visage and guest judge Andrew Garfield feature in the preview

Preview clip

Gentlemen, start your engines: the BBC just (death) dropped the first preview clip of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK episode one.

Sadly, it doesn’t feature any of the recently Ru-vealed ten queens competing in the show, but the sneak peek offers our first look of the judging panel.

After RuPaul strides down the runway, she turns to “royal pain in the a***” Michelle Visage, “the super funny, super speccy” Alan Carr and guest judge actor Andrew Garfield. (Graham Norton will likely sit on the panel in episode two, the chat show host being a rotating judge with Carr).

Interestingly, the clip unveils the first challenge that the new contestants will face. And it’s a good’un. As Ru announces: “This week we challenged our queens to rule the runway in two royal looks.”

Will we see a drag Kate Middleton? Could one of the queens serve up Camilla or Diana realness?

Whatever struts down that runway, may the best woman win.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will launch on BBC iPlayer in October

