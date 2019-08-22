BBC drops first RuPaul’s Drag Race UK clip – and reveals a royal-inspired task

Gentlemen, start your engines: the BBC just (death) dropped the first preview clip of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK episode one.

Advertisement

Sadly, it doesn’t feature any of the recently Ru-vealed ten queens competing in the show, but the sneak peek offers our first look of the judging panel.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

After RuPaul strides down the runway, she turns to “royal pain in the a***” Michelle Visage, “the super funny, super speccy” Alan Carr and guest judge actor Andrew Garfield. (Graham Norton will likely sit on the panel in episode two, the chat show host being a rotating judge with Carr).

Interestingly, the clip unveils the first challenge that the new contestants will face. And it’s a good’un. As Ru announces: “This week we challenged our queens to rule the runway in two royal looks.”

EXCLUSIVE first look at Ru's Runway from episode ONE of Drag Race UK. You're welcome.@BBCThree's #DragRaceUK is on iPlayer this October. pic.twitter.com/1OyYlaTnDr — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 22, 2019

Will we see a drag Kate Middleton? Could one of the queens serve up Camilla or Diana realness?

Whatever struts down that runway, may the best woman win.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will launch on BBC iPlayer in October