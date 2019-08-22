Gorka Marquez reveals he won’t be partnered with a celeb on Strictly Come Dancing 2019
The pro dancer will be watching from the sidelines, alongside Graziano di Prima
Following the news that pro dancer Graziano di Prima will not be partnered up with a celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing this year, Gorka Marquez has also announced that he will be without a celeb for the 2019 series.
Marquez shared the news in a post on Instagram, and assured fans that he will still be taking part in group dances.
“This series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly,” he wrote, alongside a broody thirst trap. [Editor’s Note: God I feel old.]
“However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly. I’m excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year.”
View this post on Instagram
For everybody that’s been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly. However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly! I’m excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year. As always, it’s gonna be a GREAT series. ????????????
Marquez was partnered with TV presenter Katie Piper last year. The year before that, he placed as a runner-up with partner Alexandra Burke. His absence this year could open up a space for Neil Jones, who has been without a celeb for three years straight.
Strictly Come Dancing returns in September 2019