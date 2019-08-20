Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders series 20

DCI John Barnaby is back for more Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters by his side – and in series 20 they will be joined by some exciting guest stars.

Meanwhile, the team has a new pathologist: the indomitable Fleur Perkins, played by EastEnders’ Annette Badland.

Here’s everyone you need to meet – and the stars who play them…

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Who is DCI John Barnaby? The younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s original star. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. Despite the local murder rate, John Barnaby lives a comfortable life in Midsomer with his wife Sarah, their dog Paddy, and young daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Before he replaced Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in the lead role in 2011, Neil Dudgeon played Jim Riley in the TV series Life of Riley, and also appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little known fact: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s young, keen, and smart and has a strong relationship with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, but since joining the show in 2016 he has been determined to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace in the first series of The Crown, and played Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has also appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife. They have one daughter together, Betty, and a dog called Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Comprehensive School.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman played Jackie in the TV series Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credits have included The Royal Today, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Road.

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Who is Fleur Perkins? The formidable new pathologist. She “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a sense of humour, deliberately ruffling feathers. She has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With more than 150 acting credits to her name, Annette Badland is perhaps best known for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You may also recognise her for playing Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Mystery, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

Episode 4 guest stars: The Lions of Causton

Tamzin Outhwaite plays Samantha Adler

Who is Samantha Adler? The owner of a fancy chocolate shop, and the wife of murder victim Mark Adler.

What else has Tamzin Outhwaite been in? Most famously, Tamzin Outhwaite is known for playing Mel Owen in EastEnders. You may also have seen her in New Tricks, Red Cap, and Hotel Babylon.

Richard Rankin plays Danny Wickham

Who is Danny Wickham? A star rugby player for Causton Lions.

What else has Richard Rankin been in? The actor has a starring role in time travel drama Outlander, playing Roger Wakefield, He has also appeared in The Crimson Field, Thirteen (as DI Elliot Carne), and The Replacement.

Aaron Cobham plays Jake Galpin

Who is Jake Galpin? A rugby player on the Causton Lions team. He and Danny Wickham do not get on.

What else has Aaron Cobham been in? The actor has the role of Oviedo in The Spanish Princess, and played Jules Watson in Cold Feet.

Nicholas Goh plays Mark Adler

Who is Mark Adler? A businessman, and the owner of the Causton Lions rugby team. He is mysteriously found dead in a cryotherapy chamber – a facility normally used by the athletes for physiotherapy.

What else has Nicholas Goh been in? Nicholas Goh had a bit-part in the Bond movie Skyfall, and played Commander Chen in the TV series Mars.

Julian Lewis Jones plays Guy Bevan

Who is Guy Bevan? The former coach of Causton Lions. He was fired when Mark Adler took over the club.

What else has Julian Lewis Jones been in? The actor appeared in 2009 movie Invictus, playing Etienne Feyder. Other credits include Stella, Justice League, and several Welsh productions.

Don Gilét plays Bill Viner

Who is Bill Viner? The current coach of the Causton Lions.

What else has Don Gilét been in? You’re most likely to know Don Gilét as Lucas Johnson from EastEnders. Since leaving the BBC soap, the actor has starred in The Loch, Brief Encounters, and Holby City.

Michael Maloney plays Neville Gallagher

Who is Neville Gallagher? The team’s physiotherapist.

What else has Michael Maloney been in? Michael Maloney is a familiar face on our TV screens, with more than 140 screen credits. Recently he’s appeared in Victoria (as a bishop), Paranoid, The Five, and River.

Shereen Martin plays Debbie Gallagher

Who is Debbie Gallagher? Neville’s grown-up daughter Debbie is married to Guy Bevan, the disgruntled former rugby coach.

What else has Shereen Martin been in? Like her Midsomer Murders co-star Don Gilét, Shereen Martin starred in TV drama The Loch – in which she played Kirstie Petrie. She’ll soon play Sophie in the upcoming show Dublin Murders.

Douggie McMeekin plays Dominic Braun

Who is Dominic Braun? A chocolatier who works in Samantha Adler’s chocolate shop. He lives with his granny and takes care of her.

What else has Douggie McMeekin been in? You may remember him as Yuvchenko from hit TV drama Chernobyl. He’s also played Charles Quigley in Harlots, and had a role in The Crown as Sunny Blandford.

Carlyss Peer plays Tracey Horton

Who is Tracey Horton? A barmaid and waitress. She is friends with Dominic.

What else has Carlyss Peer been in? The actress played Bonnie Wallis in Holby City, and had a role in the recent series of Silent Witness set in Brighton. Her stage credits include Hamlet, Groundhog Day, and Midsummer Night’s Dream.