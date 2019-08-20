Channel 4 hits back at viewer complaints with star-studded advert
"I'm not homophobic, but..."
Channel 4 is taking no prisoners with a bold new ad campaign poking fun at genuine viewer complaints.
Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson is seen kissing a co-star, before reading out a grievance from a viewer who insists they’re “not homophobic, but do we have to have gay kissing at dinnertime?”.
- When is Derry Girls series 3 on TV? When the Channel 4 show will return
- Channel 4 confirms One Born Every Minute has been cancelled
Lighthearted criticisms featured in the film include Kevin McCloud being “too posh”and Bake Off‘s Prue Leith speaking with her mouth full, while more concerning comments include Big Narstie being “too black”.
Jon Snow (the newsreader) also dresses as Jon Snow (the Game of Thrones character) to face down accusations that he ‘knows nothing’, while the Derry Girls cast respond, in their own inimitable style, to claims that viewers need subtitles to understand them.
In a statement accompanying the tongue-in-cheek ad, Channel 4 said: “We’ve made a film featuring our talent bringing to life genuine complaints which viewers have made about them. We understand that not every programme, or even every presenter, is going to be everyone’s cup of tea.
“That’s because Channel 4 was set up to be different, to provoke debate, take bold creative risks and represent unheard voices from all around the country. So sometimes we may cause a bit of a stir, but that’s part of our job.”
Personally, we here at RadioTimes.com are glad to see a broadcaster being brave enough to take risks and realising that a bit of backlash is the price you’ll pay if you want to really push boundaries and not just tread over old ground.
Besides, most of the ‘observations’ in the ad are utterly outrageous and baseless… except for the one about Tom Cruise looking like Sandi Toksvig. Come on now… the resemblance is uncanny.