Strictly Come Dancing is possibly the glitziest show on TV, with its studios playing host to 15 celebrities and their professional partners, four glamorous judges, superstar musicians, and approximately one gazillion sequins – but where is it all based?

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Ever since the closure of BBC Television Centre in 2013, Strictly has been filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, apart from one week of the year when the show heads north to Blackpool for a special episode at the Tower Ballroom.

The Saturday and Sunday night shows are filmed on the George Lucas stage, with a studio equipped to hold an audience of 750 people. However, getting those prize tickets to watch the show live is still not easy…

What else has filmed at Elstree Studios?

Strictly is in good company as Elstree Studios is home to some of the UK’s top TV shows, from The Crown and Big Brother to The Voice and Celebrity Juice.

The Star Wars trilogies were produced there, as well as Superman, The Shining, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Paddington, to name but a few.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on 26th August on BBC One.