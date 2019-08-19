Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight to create new SAS series for BBC

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has unveiled his new project: a BBC1 series exploring the formation of the SAS.

Advertisement

Adapted from the best-selling book SAS: Rogue Heroes by Ben Macintyre, the show of the same name will tell the story of how the British special forces were created in response to the desert warfare of the Second World War.

According to the BBC, the show will celebrate the glory, action and camaraderie at the heart of the organisation, as well as delving into the psychology of its “flawed, reckless but astonishingly brave group of maverick officers”.

Macintyre was given privileged access to the SAS’s archives to write the original book.

Get all the latest Peaky Blinders news direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Peaky Blinders and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking about the upcoming six-part series, Knight said: “This will be a secret history telling the story of exceptional soldiers who decided battles and won wars only to then disappear back into the shadows.

“We will shine a light on remarkable true events informed by the people who shaped them.”

Although the BBC has not given SAS: Rogue Heroes a rough air date, they have said casting will be announced in due course.

Advertisement

The fifth series of Peaky Blinders will soon air on BBC1, the channel airing the first two instalments on consecutive nights (9pm Sunday 25th August and 9.30pm Bank Holiday Monday 26th August).