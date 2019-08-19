Killing Eve and Game of Thrones stars join ITV’s The Bay for series 2

Stars of Gentleman Jack, Killing Eve and Game of Thrones have joined The Bay for the second series of ITV’s hit detective drama.

Advertisement

Amy James-Kelly, Owen McDonnell and James Cosmo will star alongside Morven Christie as police detective Lisa Armstrong when the hit show returns to screens next year.

Doc Martin’s Joe Absolom , Sharon Small (Trust Me), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks), Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Steven Robertson (Shetland), and Kerrie Taylor (Fallen) have all joined, as well as Wendy Kweh (Silent Witness), Julia Haworth (Coronation Street) and Jack Archer, who will make his screen debut.

Christie will also be reunited with show regulars Daniel Ryan, who plays Tony Manning, Taheen Modak as Med and Lindsay Coulson and Art Parkinson who play Penny and Rom Armstrong, respectively.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the world of The Bay and picking up the story of police detective Lisa Armstrong, as she faces massive new challenges both at work and at home,” said award-winning writer Daragh Carville.

When series one wrapped, Lisa was still suspended from her job after finally revealing that she’d had a one-night stand with Sean on the night the twins went missing – information which would have provided him with an alibi, but would have landed them both in trouble.

Lisa was the one to find Holly, realise that Sam had killed Dylan, and unveil Vincent as a drug dealer. But despite this sleuthing, her future with the police force was still up in the air.

The next instalment will follow Lisa at an all-time low as she is forced to do menial police work while Med goes from strength to strength. But when a new murder hits Morecambe, Lisa finds herself trying to prove her worth by solving the shocking case.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The Bay will return to ITV in early 2020.