Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack) is returning to her much-loved BBC1 series Last Tango in Halifax, which follows former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan, who have reunited later in life — to the initial consternation of their respective grown-up daughters.

Here’s everything you need to know about Last Tango in Halifax…

When is Last Tango in Halifax back on TV?

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore previously confirmed exclusively to Radio Times that Last Tango will return for a four-part series in 2020.

“I’ve just finished writing it,” Sally Wainwright told . “We’re starting filming in about eight weeks.”

It’s officially August which means… #LastTangoinHalifax starts filming next month!!???? pic.twitter.com/6cfMp0VP6m — Last Tango in Halifax (@LastTangoTV) August 1, 2019

Who stars in Last Tango in Halifax?

Sally Wainwright confirmed to RadioTimes.com that “everyone’s back” from the original series, which starred Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire.

What is Last Tango in Halifax about?

The Bafta-winning drama tells the story of widowed pensioners and former childhood sweethearts, Celia and Alan (Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid), who rekindle their romance after finding each other on Facebook.

The series also follows their respective families, including their grown-up daughters, who are thrown together due to their parents’ romance. We last saw the show back in Christmas 2016 for a festive special.

“I think it’s going to be a good series, actually,” Wainwright told RadioTimes.com. “I finished writing it last week and I’m quite pleased with the way it’s turned out. I think it’s going to be a goodie.”

Is there a trailer for Last Tango in Halifax?

No, not yet — we’ll keep you posted with any updates.