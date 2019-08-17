Will there be a second series of McMafia?

SPOILERS! Do not read on until you have seen the final episode of series one

McMafia’s series one finale certainly leaves room for a second series, with James Norton’s Alex Godman ruthlessly destroying his main opponent, Vadim Kalyagin, and establishing his position as a top Mafioso.

Will there be a series two?

McMafia is a coproduction from the BBC and the US network AMC. According to the BBC, a decision will be made as to whether it will return for another series once the drama has aired in America.

have a watch of our interview with Misha Glenny, author of the book McMafia.

This article was originally published in February 2018