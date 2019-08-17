Fans mount revival campaign as Superman series Krypton is cancelled
The superhero show was cancelled after poor viewing figures
Krypton, the Superman prequel centred on the destruction of the titular planet, has just imploded: the superhero series has been cancelled after two seasons.
The drama, which explored the back story of Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe), has been pulled by Syfy due to poor viewing figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show aired on E4 in the UK.
And not only that, but Syfy has also halted the development of Lobo, a spin-off that would have followed the intergalactic bounty hunter of the same name, played by Emmett J Scanlan
Speaking on Twitter about the Krypton cancellation, Cuffe said he will “always be a proud son of Krypton”.
What I feel above all is gratitude. I spent 3 years living an impossible dream. I will always be a proud son of Krypton.
Keep believing in a better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LqMBedxpdf
— Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) August 16, 2019
With Krypton’s second season not completely wrapping up the show’s plot, fans have (inevitably) taken to Twitter to launch a Lucifer-inspired campaign to save the series.
Superman has saved your planet countless times, now he needs your help #SaveKrypton pic.twitter.com/AqfIFVKa1B
— Jim imbruglia (@ImbrugliaJim) August 17, 2019
DC UNIVERSE BETTER SAVE KRYPTON OR HBO SOMEBODY THIS AIN'T A GAME. #SaveKrypton
— ShilsWonderJedi ???????? (@Shilskenobi22) August 17, 2019
Dont take him away from me!! #SaveKrypton pic.twitter.com/e7RuTC84LV
— ju (@allensparkers) August 16, 2019
#SaveKrypton because that show was so damn good and deserved to be recognized.
— AquamAnder (@AquamAnder) August 17, 2019
Although the irony wasn’t lost on some…
…..I guess if we started a hashtag#SaveKrypton
that would be the height of ironic, right? pic.twitter.com/v0iKg7O7jq
— David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) August 16, 2019
Syfy really forcing me to #SaveKrypton a show about a planet that's doomed to explode… pic.twitter.com/AryvyhW0kk
— Batstan #SaveKrypton (@batfan3000) August 17, 2019
So, could Krypton be revived? It is possible that Warner Bros, who produce the show, could decide to renew it for their upcoming streaming service HBOMax (in case you’re wondering about the name, WarnerMedia owns HBO).
However, it’s unclear how much support Krypton has – Warner Bros might find better luck producing other DC series.
At this point, the show might need nothing short of Superman to be saved.