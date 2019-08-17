Accessibility Links

Fans mount revival campaign as Superman series Krypton is cancelled

The superhero show was cancelled after poor viewing figures

Krypton

Krypton, the Superman prequel centred on the destruction of the titular planet, has just imploded: the superhero series has been cancelled after two seasons.

The drama, which explored the back story of Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe), has been pulled by Syfy due to poor viewing figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show aired on E4 in the UK.

And not only that, but Syfy has also halted the development of Lobo, a spin-off that would have followed the intergalactic bounty hunter of the same name, played by Emmett J Scanlan

Speaking on Twitter about the Krypton cancellation, Cuffe said he will “always be a proud son of Krypton”.

With Krypton’s second season not completely wrapping up the show’s plot, fans have (inevitably) taken to Twitter to launch a Lucifer-inspired campaign to save the series.

Although the irony wasn’t lost on some…

So, could Krypton be revived? It is possible that Warner Bros, who produce the show, could decide to renew it for their upcoming streaming service HBOMax (in case you’re wondering about the name, WarnerMedia owns HBO).

However, it’s unclear how much support Krypton has – Warner Bros might find better luck producing other DC series.

At this point, the show might need nothing short of Superman to be saved.

