Peaky Blinders Soundtrack: Every song featured in season 1-4

“Take a little walk to the edge of town…” the low tones of Nick Cave’s voice have become synonymous with BBC’s Birmingham-based gangster drama, Peaky Blinders. Cave’s music features prominently in the drama: on top of his track Red Right Hand, the show’s theme, a whopping 14 of his songs have featured across the first four series. And that doesn’t take into account the several remixes and covers of Red Right Hand peppered throughout…

The series is packed with expertly curated musical moments, with songs from the likes of The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Johnny Cash, Radiohead and PJ Harvey popping up here and there. With such great music, it’s not too surprising that they’ve decided to launch a Peaky Blinders music festival co-curated by show creator Steven Knight where fans will be able to revel in the music and meet some of the cast and creators.

For now, we’ve collected the full soundtrack from the first 24 episodes of the show and compiled them in one 80-song playlist.

What is the Peaky Blinders’ theme song?

The eerie opening theme song to Peaky Blinders is called Red Right Hand, which was written by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds more than 25 years ago. The phrase is actually from the John Milton poem Paradise Lost. You may have also heard it on The X-Files back in 1996 as well as the first three Scream films. Dumb and Dumber also used the track when Lloyd was robbed by an elderly lady.

Sadly, one track that is missing from the album is Laura Marling’s wistful, melancholic take on Red Right Hand, which featured in the final episode of season four. It is not yet available on Spotify, but you can check it out via YouTube below.

Follow our full playlist on Spotify below to get access to the soundtrack for Peaky Blinders series 1-4, and check out the series-by-series breakdown of the tracklist below.

Peaky Blinders series 1-4 are now available on BBC iPlayer. Series Five will air on BBC1 later this year

Peaky Blinders full soundtrack seasons 1-4

S eason 1

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Zanastra

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Martha’s Dream

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – The Proposition

The White Stripes – I Think I Smell a Rat

The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Queenie’s Suite

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Song for Jesse

The Raconteurs – Blue Veins

The White Stripes – Hardest Button to Button

The White Stripes – Black Math

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Brother, my Cup is Empty

The White Stripes – Little Room

The White Stripes – When I Hear My Name

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Abattoir Blues

The White Stripes – I Fought Piranhas

Tom Waits – Clap Hands

The Raconteurs – Broken Boy Soldier

The White Stripes – Ball and Biscuit

The White Stripes – Little Cream Soda

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – God is in the House

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Bring it On

Dan Auerbach – The Prowl

Jack White – Love is Blindness

Season 2

The Dead Weather – Rocking Horse

Johnny Cash – Danny Boy

PJ Harvey – Long Snake Moan

PJ Harvey – Before Departure

PJ Harvey – A Perfect Day Elise

PJ Harvey – Man-Size

PJ Harvey – Broken Harp

Deap Vally – Gonna Make my Own Money

The Kills – Pull A U

Dan Auerbach – I Want Some More

Arctic Monkeys – If You Were There, Beware

Royal Blood – Out of the Black

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Loverman

PJ Harvey – Naked Cousin

PJ Harvey – Is This Desire?

Laura Marling – What He Wrote

Arctic Monkeys – Dance Little Liar

Arctic Monkeys – Only Ones Who Know

Arctic Monkeys – One for the Road

Arctic Monkeys – Arabella

Arctic Monkeys – Do you Wanna Know?

PJ Harvey – Catherine

The Kills – Fried my Little Brains

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – River Styx

Ane Brun – All My Tears

Season 3

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Breathless

Arctic Monkeys – Dangerous Animals

Radiohead – You and Whose Army

Last Shadow Puppets – Used to Be My Girl

The Kills – DNA

Arctic Monkeys – Crying Lightning

Radiohead – I Might Be Wrong

PJ Harvey – This Is Love

Queens of the Stone Age – Burn the Witch

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Tupelo

Tom Waits – Soldier’s Things

Arctic Monkeys – Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

Pj Harvey – Meet Ze Monsta

Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits

David Bowie – Lazarus

Archie Bronson Outfit – Cherry Lips

Queen Kwong – Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing

Leonard Cohen – You Want it Darker (pre-release)

The Kills – Monkey 23

Radiohead – Life in a Glass House

Season 4

Yak – Alas Salvation

Savages – Adore

Imelda May – The Longing

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Mercy Seat

Tommy and Mary – Lost

Johnny Cash – Further On Up The Road Ep3

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me

Rachel Unthank and the Winterset – I Wish, I Wish

The Kills – Heart of a Dog

Foals – Snake Oil

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Beat the Devils Tattoo

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Stagger Lee

Jarvis Cocker/Iggy Pop – Red Right Hand

Laura Marling – Saved these Words

Laura Marling – Red Right Hand

Radiohead – Pyramid Song

Laura Marling – Hard Rains a Gonna Fall

Peaky Blinders series 5 will launch on BBC1 later this year.