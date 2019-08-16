Peaky Blinders reveals series five start date – and some very intriguing first look photos

Peaky Blinders is coming back soon – very soon. In fact, we now know exactly when series five of the gangster drama will start on BBC1: 9pm on Sunday 25th August.

And not only that, but the BBC has also released several preview images of upcoming episodes. Featuring Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby in a tuxedo, and Helen McCrory’s Aunt Polly leaning on a rather swish car, the images show old favourites reprising their roles.

But the sneak peek also gives us a look at some new characters. In particular, we’ll see Hunger Games star Sam Claflin as British fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley, seen below in his trademark black shirt.

And, without spoiling too much of the series, it looks like Tommy will be caught up in Oswald’s movement, photos showing the character at the centre of the anti-fascist rally.

The pictures also reveal new cast member Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks) as Billy Grade, intently speaking to Finn Shelby and Isiah (Daryl McCormack) over a mysterious list.

We also see Finn Cole’s Michael Gray get closer to mysterious newcomer Gina Gray, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

And, finally, there’s a preview of the return of Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Ian Peck (Curley), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Benjamin Zephaniah (Jeremiah Jesus) and Aidan Gillen (Aberama Gold). And they don’t look happy…

Peaky Blinders series five starts 9pm on Sunday 25th August