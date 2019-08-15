Who will be on the next series of Dancing on Ice?

The greatest show on ice will be back to brighten up the winter schedules in January next year – and already, we’re excited to see who will be skating onto our screens.

The 11th series of the ITV deep-freeze dance show was absolute ratings gold for the channel, mainly thanks to the inclusion of reality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson during filming.

So who will be keeping us hooked for series 12? Here are just some of the names rumoured to be in the mix for 2020…

Tommy Fury

The most recent iterations of Dancing on Ice have all featured a Love Island star, with series 10 seeing Kem Cetinay show off his dance moves, while Wes made the final of series 11.

The most recent Love Island star linked to the show is runner-up Tommy Fury, who is thought to be “in talks” to appear.

“ITV love Tommy and know he would provide great comedy as well as pull in the female viewers in skin-tight outfits on the ice,” a source told the Daily Star.

Amber Gill

Elsewhere, series five winner Amber reportedly being eyed up by ITV to see if she can replicate her success in the sun while on the ice.

“The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber,” an insider told The Sun.

“Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

“Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

Keep checking back for the latest rumours. Dancing on Ice launches in January 2020