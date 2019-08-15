St. Elmo’s Fire TV reboot in the works

A TV adaptation of 1985 film St Elmo’s Fire is in the works at US network NBC.

The coming-of-age tale, which made stars of its cast of young actors that included Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Demi Moore, revolved around a group of university graduates and chronicled their adjustment to the responsibilities of adulthood.

The new series, set to be written by Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva), will be a modern take on the original story, though there is no word on whether or not it will follow the same narrative structure as the film.

It’s the second time that a reboot has been attempted, with Sony Pictures Television (who are behind this iteration, too) having signed up Topher Grace for a TV version back in 2009, which never came to be.

There is no word on casting as yet, but the studio will do well to replicate the brilliant set of stars assembled for the first one. Is Noah Centineo available?