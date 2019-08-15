Deep Water viewers confused as they pick apart plot hole

Viewers of ITV drama Deep Water were left confused by a particular plot hole in the first episode.

Advertisement

The series premiere introduced us to Lisa (Anna Friel), Kate (Rosalind Eleazar) and Roz (Sinead Keenan), three mothers in their thirties in the Lake District trying to do their best for their families, but facing “tough choices with difficult and often messy repercussions.”

Towards the end of the episode, Lisa makes a decision to bunk off school with her daughter, forgetting that she had organised to pick up Kate’s daughter Lucinda for a sleepover. It then transpires that Lucinda has gone missing, having apparently attempted to walk home from school alone.

Many viewers were confused by the fact that Lucinda didn’t make any attempt to contact her friends or family using her mobile phone after she realised that no one was coming to pick her up.

“The forgotten child would have surely rang her mate or assumed no sleepover as she was off school sick?” Sarah Partington tweeted. She wasn’t alone in pondering this particular plot hole.

The forgotten child would have surely rang her mate or assumed no sleepover as she was off school sick? #deepwater ???? — Sarah Partington (@PartingtonSarah) August 14, 2019

So she was supposed to have a sleep over and the mother forgot to pick up the child?? Shouldn't the daughter of noticed her mate missing last night then?? #DeepWater — carol (@carol90783713) August 14, 2019

Me wondering what the frig is going on #deepwater pic.twitter.com/h5wG3Kvxqa — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) August 14, 2019

Yeh and why wouldn’t the girl just call her mum when Anna Friel didn’t come to get her? ????????‍♀️ #DeepWater — Lyndyloo ???????????? (@LyndaMiddleton) August 14, 2019

#DeepWater Bit confusing. What's the couple in debt got to do with the other characters. And why is the mother getting the blame for another kid going missing. Why didn't the kid just go home or call her folks or turn up at her pals for the sleepover anyway. — elizabeth scott ???????? (@suzysasha) August 14, 2019

Others complained about the accents and an intimate scene between Friel and Steve Toussaint’s Adam.

But it wasn’t enough to turn everyone off…

“Unrealistic characters, cringey sex, weird plot but I liked it and I’ll be back next week,” @LouMartin15 wrote.

Unrealistic characters , cringy sex, weird plot but I liked it and I’ll be back next week ????#DeepWater — Louise (@LouMartin15) August 14, 2019

Advertisement

Deep Water is on ITV, 9pm, 21st August