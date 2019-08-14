Accessibility Links

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019? When is the next dumping?

Everything you need to know about the latest evictions from the ITV2 villa

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality shows that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the next dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

That’s it, it’s all over. Anton and Belle were the final couple to fall victim to a dumping on Sunday night, which saw Maura and Curtis, Tommy and Molly-Mae, India and Ovie, and Greg and Amber secure a place in the grand final (Monday 29th July).

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Callum was the first Islander to pack his bags on Friday 7th June, after he was dumped by AmberSherif was then forced to leave the villa after breaking the rules. Then Joe and Elma were voted off by the public, forcibly splitting them up from their respective couples. And Yewande got the boot after Danny chose new girl Arabella over her.

Then, Arabella and Tom left after they were voted the least popular couple in the villa – with the saved Islanders (Lucie, Anton, Amber, Michael, Tommy and Molly-Mae) picking the two individuals they wanted to send home.

And after Casa Amor came to an end, a massive group of newbies left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time. Stevie, Dennon, Lavena, Nabila, Maria and Dan are all gone.

Following a public vote, Danny and Jourdan were kicked out, after they came bottom in a public vote of the best couples. This was followed by Lucie and George.

The next day, Amy also decided to exit the villa. Marvin was later left single following a recoupling and subsequently dumped from the island.

Following a public vote, the islanders were asked to select a couple to exit the show, opting for Michael and Joanna. When asked again to choose between the two, the islanders opted to save Michael and dump Joanna.

Another public vote resulted in Michael and Francesca getting booted from the villa, before a later double dumping saw the two least popular couples — Chris, Harley, Anna and Jordan — dumped.

Following all the couples’ final dates, they were asked in their pairs to vote for the couple they thought least compatible. With Tommy, Molly-Mae, Amber and Greg safe, the fate of the at-risk couples was left to the public. The least popular couple — Anton and Belle — were dumped from the villa.

All the Love Island couples and singletons still in the game

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

