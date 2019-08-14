Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
All you need to know about the ten queens competing to impress RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr
God save the queens! Specifically, the ten queens set to serve their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in the first-ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, soon shantaying its way onto BBC iPlayer.
But who exactly will be the contestants hoping to impress Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a host of guest judges? Here’s all you need to know.
Confirmed cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The BBC hasn’t yet officially revealed the show’s cast yet. However, we can expect all queens to be revealed before the start of September when all ten are slated to appear at New York City’s Drag Con.
The British are coming, bbs! ???????? Meet the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, headed across the pond to #DragCon NYC! ???? @dragraceukbbc
Come sip scalding tea with the Queens’ queens this September, snatch your tickets today: https://t.co/irT0bl6FEO pic.twitter.com/wdRGgg2DVu
— RuPaul's DragCon (@RuPaulsDragCon) July 16, 2019
Rumoured cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Here are the queens likely to be unveiled on this series…
Divina De Campo
Stage name of: Owen Farrow
Instagram: @divinadecampo
Twitter: @divinadecampo
Perhaps the most well-known name on the rumoured list, Mancunian De Campo has appeared on The Voice UK, All Together Now (as one of the show’s 100 judges), MTV’s A-Z of Drag and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side. Although not confirmed, she has said in the past she would audition for the UK version of Drag Race.
Cheryl Hole
Stage name of: Luke Underwood
Instagram: @cherylholequeen
Twitter: @CherylHoleQueen
Self-described as the “dancing diva of Essex” and the “Gemma Collins of drag”, Hole bases her act on – you guessed it – X Factor and Girls Aloud star Cheryl. And this could make some very interesting viewing, with Cheryl confirmed as one of Drag Race’s guest judges.
Blu Hydrangea
View this post on Instagram
Stage name of: Joshua Cargill
Stage name of: Joshua Cargill
Instagram: bluhydrangea_
Twitter: @BluHydrangea_
Every series of Drag Race needs a quirky make-up artist. A Belfast-based queen with a strong Instagram following, Hydrangea is expected to slay the competition.
Baga Chipz
Instagram: @bagachipz
Twitter: @ChipShopBird
Featured in the London Live reality series Drag Queens of London, Chipz says she bases her drag act on a young Princess Diana – and the Coronation Street cast circa 1970. Obviously.
Gothy Kendoll
A Drag queen and DJ, Kendoll looks like, well, a gothy Ken doll – in drag. And Drag Race fans predict she’ll strut into the workroom – all her social media went suspiciously quiet during April 2019 when the show is rumoured to have been filmed.
Novympia
Although the biggest drag Youtubers in the UK, many are expecting Novympia to appear on the show. However, the drag duo (Olympia and Nova) previously confirmed to RadioTimes.com they wouldn’t be competing in this year’s competition.
Reba Martell
View this post on Instagram
A "Glaswegian Glamazon", the Scottish drag queen has served up some "deep-fried fierceness" at her Edinburgh Fringe shows and at Glasgow Pride. Like Gothy, Reba's social media also went quiet during April 2019. She's publicly said she won't be appearing on Drag Race UK, but could this be a piece of misdirection?
A “Glaswegian Glamazon”, the Scottish drag queen has served up some “deep-fried fierceness” at her Edinburgh Fringe shows and at Glasgow Pride. Like Gothy, Reba’s social media also went quiet during April 2019. She’s publicly said she won’t be appearing on Drag Race UK, but could this be a piece of misdirection?
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC iPlayer this Autumn