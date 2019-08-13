When is The Walking Dead season 10 on TV? Trailer, release date and spoilers

The Walking Dead franchise is proving as difficult to kill as one of its signature zombies. Not only is Fear the Walking Dead continuing into a sixth season, with a second spin-off fronted by a younger cast of characters also in the works, but the flagship is still going strong and is approaching a decade on-screen.

But what can we expect from The Walking Dead season 10? Here’s everything we know so far.

When does The Walking Dead return in 2019?

The Walking Dead season ten will premiere on Monday 7th October on FOX in the UK, kicking off with an opener written by showrunner Angela Kang and directed by executive producer/effects guru Greg Nicotero.

That’s just one day after it airs in the US on AMC, with viewers Stateside getting to watch the first episode on Sunday, 6th October at 9/8c.

Does The Walking Dead season 10 have a trailer?

Yep, and it’s a doozy, as our survivors’ war against the Whisperers – led by Samantha Morton’s terrifying Alpha – steps up a level. They’ll need to use every tool at their disposal to win this fight, and, like it or not, that might mean recruiting former foe Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to fight…

Who is in The Walking Dead season 10 cast?

The tenth season features twelve series regulars, who are as follows:

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Samantha Morton as Alpha

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

‘Also starring’ credits go to Callan McAuliffe as Alden and Avi Nash as Siddiq.

The Walking Dead season 10 spoilers: What will happen next?

This season will adapt material from issue #145 onward of the original Walking Dead comic book series, which recently came to an end after almost sixteen years. Set several months after a number of the survivors were massacred during the community’s fair, the new episodes will see the various communities unite to end the common threat posed by Alpha and the Whisperers.

It will also mark the final appearance in the series for Danai Gurira (Black Panther), who has played Michonne since the third season. Following months of rumours, she confirmed her departure in July 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con.

AMC

“I can confirm this is the last season I’ll be on this amazing TV show as Michonne,” Gurira said. “I would just like to say this has been one of the purest joys in my life. I am very, very thankful for the experience I’ve had in ways that I can’t even express right now.

“My heart does not leave… it doesn’t ever end, the connection between us never ends. It was a very difficult decision. It was about my calling and other things I feel called to… as a creator of work. All I’m filled with is a lot of pain about leaving and a lot of gratitude.”

It’s not yet clear how Michonne will be written out of the series – in the hostile world of The Walking Dead, you’d be unwise to bet against a gruesome demise for the character, but then again, she may well survive in order to join her former beau, the MIA Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), in his upcoming series of spin-off movies.

Speaking of which…

Will Andrew Lincoln return to The Walking Dead?

It was also confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Lincoln, who exited The Walking Dead as a series regular in 2018, will reprise his role of Rick in a series of movies heading for cinemas in the not-to-distant future. (It was announced at the time of his departure that Lincoln would eventually be back as Rick, but his return to the franchise taking place on the big-screen was BRAND NEW INFORMATION.)

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

It’s uncertain if or when he’ll ever return to the cast of the original show, though plans are afoot to have Lincoln return to The Walking Dead in another capacity. He returned to set during season nine to shadow director Michael E. Satrazemis, with the intention of coming back to helm his own episode for season ten.

However, EW later announced that a scheduling clash has since ruled out Lincoln taking to the director’s chair… at least this coming season.