Simon Bird shuts down all hope of an Inbetweeners revival

The Friday Night Dinner actor thinks that a return of the much-loved teen sitcom would be "depressing for everyone"

Simon Bird

Simon Bird — AKA Will McKenzie — has crushed hopes of any The Inbetweeners revival in the future, adding that he believes a new instalment featuring older versions of the central characters would be “depressing for everyone”.

The Friday Night Dinner actor confirmed that he couldn’t see himself returning to the much-loved television series and spin-off film franchise, which centred around the misadventures of four suburban teenagers.

Asked about whether the sitcom could be brought back, he said: “I don’t know how that would work. I don’t think it would work with the characters grown up, which we now all are. No one is going to buy us as teenagers any more.

“And I think the idea of the four of us back together as 30-somethings is going to be a bit more depressing for everyone. I can’t see us doing any more of it,” he added in an interview with Screen Daily.

The Inbetweeners
Channel 4

Bird’s co-star James Buckley, who played Jay in the teen sitcom, has previously ruled out any further episodes of The Inbetweeners after last year’s Christmas reunion show, The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited, attracted criticism from fans.

“It was maybe a mistake doing that reunion,” he said on Heart Radio. “I think, especially after the reunion, me personally, I don’t want to ruin The Inbetweeners any more. At the moment, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere near it.”

