Simon Bird shuts down all hope of an Inbetweeners revival

Simon Bird — AKA Will McKenzie — has crushed hopes of any The Inbetweeners revival in the future, adding that he believes a new instalment featuring older versions of the central characters would be “depressing for everyone”.

Advertisement

The Friday Night Dinner actor confirmed that he couldn’t see himself returning to the much-loved television series and spin-off film franchise, which centred around the misadventures of four suburban teenagers.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Asked about whether the sitcom could be brought back, he said: “I don’t know how that would work. I don’t think it would work with the characters grown up, which we now all are. No one is going to buy us as teenagers any more.

“And I think the idea of the four of us back together as 30-somethings is going to be a bit more depressing for everyone. I can’t see us doing any more of it,” he added in an interview with Screen Daily.

Bird’s co-star James Buckley, who played Jay in the teen sitcom, has previously ruled out any further episodes of The Inbetweeners after last year’s Christmas reunion show, The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited, attracted criticism from fans.

Advertisement

“It was maybe a mistake doing that reunion,” he said on Heart Radio. “I think, especially after the reunion, me personally, I don’t want to ruin The Inbetweeners any more. At the moment, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere near it.”