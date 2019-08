When is Dancing on Ice back on TV? Has the line-up been announced? Who won the last series?

Dancing on Ice may have skated off our screens, but hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have already confirmed it’s been renewed for a new series in 2020.

And it’s little wonder, really – the 11th series was ratings gold for ITV, in part thanks to some incredible performances from the celebrities and their ice partners, but mainly due to the drama happening off the rink (the feud between Gemma Collins and judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Megan Barton Hanson were regular tabloid fixtures).

So what can we expect from Dancing on Ice series 12? Here’s everything we know so far.

When does Dancing on Ice return to TV?

Series 12 of Dancing on Ice was confirmed during the series 11 final, but as of yet, no dates have been confirmed.

However, it is likely that the new series of the show will premiere at a similar time as the previous two editions, which have started on 7th and 6th January, respectively.

If the trend continues, we could see the new series of Dancing on Ice start on 5th January 2020.

Has the Dancing on Ice 2020 celebrity line-up been announced?

While nothing official has been confirmed by ITV just yet, (and with still several months to go before the show goes on air) rumours are already starting to surface.

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has reportedly been spied for the line-up, with producers said to be “delighted” to have snapped her up so early.

“The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber,” a source told The Sun.

“Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

“Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

Amber seems a fairly safe bet, with the most recent iterations of Dancing on Ice featuring a Love Island star; series 10 and 11 each featured Kem Cetinay and Wes Nelson, respectively. Other reality stars, professional athletes and a panellist from Loose Women are also likely bets.

The professional skaters are also yet to be confirmed, although it’s expected that the majority of the line-up from the most recent series will be back to compete again.

The 2019 pros included: Brianne Delcourt, Carlotta Edwards, Lukaz Rozycki, Mark Hanretty, Matt Evers, Brandee Malto, Sylvain Longchambon, Alexander Demetriou, Alex Murphy, Hamis Gaman, 2018 winner Vanessa Bauer and 2019 winner Alexandra Schauman.

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

Again, as with everything else, the judges are yet to be confirmed.

The 2019 panel comprised of Ashley Banjo, Jason Gardiner and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

It has been reported that Gardiner may be leaving the show after two series, with insiders claiming bosses are “worried” about his controversial remarks.

“Bosses have become concerned in light of the axing of The Jeremy Kyle Show, that contestants could have a cause for complaint,” a source told The Sun.

“After the rows with Gemma last year, producers started to make quiet inquiries about potential replacements.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment,

Who won the 2019 Dancing on Ice series?

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan took the trophy, beating Wes Nelson and Saara Aalto to win.

Discussing his victory, James said, “I feel overwhelmed. My body is going to need a massive rest, I couldn’t have pushed myself any harder. I had to push so much because Wes so was brilliant.

“It’s been so nice to skate with Alexandra and it’s honestly been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2020