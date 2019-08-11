Who is Neil Jones? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Neil Jones

Born: Munster, Germany

Strictly Wins: 0. The poor lad hasn’t had the chance to compete, yet!

Which Strictly celebrity has Neil been paired with this year? Currently, it’s not been made known whether this will be the year Neil is promoted to actual contestant, but with Pasha Kovalev having left the Strictly pro team, and with a Strictly source confirming to the RadioTimes.com that some changes have been made to the line-up, Neil could finally be getting his own partner…

Who is Neil Jones?

Born on a German military base, Neil started ballet at just three years old. Having an affinity for Latin, he joined the Strictly team last year with his wife Katya Jones. Having met in Blackpool in 2008, the couple became four-time British National Champions and three-time World Amateur Latin Champions. In television terms, he also has experience as a choreographer for Britain’s Got Talent and appeared as a guest dancer in the 2014 iteration of Strictly. You can catch them in action here and here. Neil also has his own YouTube channel, where he posts various videos from his life.

Former Strictly star James Jordan has backed Neil Jones to replace Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing for this year.

“Neil is amazing. He should have a celebrity partner 100%,” he told RadioTimes.com

“He has competitively been ranked higher than anyone, he’s a great choreographer, he’s also British, so I just know he’ll be fantastic for the show.”

