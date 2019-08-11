When is Grantchester series five on TV?

Tom Brittney’s motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport is returning for another season of Grantchester, after previous leading man James Norton (who played the brooding Reverend Sidney Chambers) left the series, passing on the dog collar to his worthy (and also swoon-worthy) successor…

Here’s everything you need to know about Grantchester season five…

When is Grantchester on TV?

The fifth season was only just confirmed in July 2019, so it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing the new series this year — watch this space for further updates. The series will air on ITV for UK viewers and PBS for US viewers.

Finally I can tell you… WE'RE GOING AGAIN! Series 5 of #Grantchester HERE WE COME!! ❤️ https://t.co/HrKPidKt2Q — Tom Brittney (@tombrittney) July 11, 2019

Yes, you heard correctly… GRANTCHESTER WILL BE RETURNING FOR A FIFTH SERIES. If that doesn’t give you the Friday feeling, then I don’t know what will! — Grantchester (@GrantchesterUK) July 12, 2019

What is Grantchester about?

In previous seasons, James Norton (Happy Valley, War and Peace) led the cast as Reverend Sidney Chambers, an Anglican priest with a taste for scotch and solving murders, aided by his excellent listening skills and his everyday heroics — including trekking across the country to catch the man who robbed his housekeeper.

He was in the Scots Guard during World War 2, where he witnessed horrors that still gave him nightmares, and he also had a turbulent relationship with his former childhood sweetheart, Amanda.

However, season four saw Sidney finally find love, falling for a visiting American woman, Violet, and eventually leaving his parish in the capable hands of a leather-clad Reverend Will Davenport.

“I had a couple of light-hearted conversations with some of the producers offering my dramatic, absurd, farfetched versions of his exit,” Norton said of his character’s departure. “I wanted Sidney to be the victim of a gruesome murder and then the new vicar would have to investigate the crime.”

Who stars in Grantchester season five?

Tom Brittney (Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in Outlander) will return as Reverend Will Davenport, the series’ new lead — assisted, of course, by gruff detective Geordie Keating, played by Robson Green (Age Before Beauty, Wire in the Blood).

Also expected to return are closeted gay curate Leonard Finch, played by Al Weaver (Press) and Sidney’s former housekeeper Mrs Chapman (Only Fools and Horses’ Tessa Peake-Jones).

Is there a trailer for Grantchester season five?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted with any updates.