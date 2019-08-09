Accessibility Links

Peaky Blinders reveals series five start date – and some very intriguing first look photos

Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby is joined by a host of new and familiar faces – including Sam Claflin's Oswald Mosley

peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders is coming back soon – very soon. In fact, we now know exactly when series five of the gangster drama will start on BBC1: 9pm on Sunday 25th August.

And not only that, but the BBC has also released several preview images of upcoming episodes. Featuring Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby in a tuxedo, and Helen McCrory’s Aunt Polly leaning on a rather swish car, the images show old favourites reprising their roles.

Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)
Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)
Helen McCrory (Polly Gray)
Helen McCrory (Polly Gray)

But the sneak peek also gives us a look at some new characters. In particular, we’ll see Hunger Games star Sam Claflin as British fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley, seen below in his trademark black shirt.

Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley)
Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley)
Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley) in Peaky Blinders
Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley)

And, without spoiling too much of the series, it looks like Tommy will be caught up in Oswald’s movement, photos showing the character at the centre of the anti-fascist rally.

Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)
Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)
Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)
Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)

The pictures also reveal new cast member Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks) as Billy Grade, intently speaking to Finn Shelby and Isiah (Daryl McCormack) over a mysterious list.

Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Daryl McCormack (Isiah) and Emmett J Scanlan (Billy Grade)
Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Daryl McCormack (Isiah) and Emmett J Scanlan (Billy Grade)

We also see Finn Cole’s Michael Gray get closer to mysterious newcomer Gina Gray, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Finn Cole (Michael Gray) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Gina Gray)
Finn Cole (Michael Gray) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Gina Gray)

And, finally, there’s a preview of the return of Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Ian Peck (Curley), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Benjamin Zephaniah (Jeremiah Jesus) and Aidan Gillen (Aberama Gold). And they don’t look happy…

peaky-blinders
 Ian Peck (Curley), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Benjamin Zephaniah (Jeremiah Jesus) and Aidan Gillen (Aberama Gold)
Peaky Blinders series five starts 9pm on Sunday 25th August

