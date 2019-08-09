Meet the cast of ITV’s A Confession

Based on a real-life story, Jeff Pope’s new ITV drama A Confession introduces us to Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) and his mission to catch a killer after the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan in 2011.

Here are the cast and characters you need to meet…

Martin Freeman plays Steve Fulcher

Who is Steve Fulcher? Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher of Wiltshire Police is preparing for a quiet Saturday at home when a call comes in: a local young woman, Sian, has failed to return home from a night out. He immediately devotes himself to the case, determined to find Sian – whatever it takes.

What else has Martin Freeman been in? Martin Freeman stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the TV series Sherlock, playing the famous Dr John Watson. He was Bilbo in The Hobbit trilogy, and recently played Everett K Ross in Black Panther.

Imelda Staunton plays Karen Edwards

Who is Karen Edwards? Watching the Sian O’Callaghan case unfold, Karen feels huge sympathy for the family. Her own daughter Becky has been missing for over eight years – disappearing after a long, difficult battle with drug addiction.

What else has Imelda Staunton been in? Harry Potter fans will know Imelda Staunton as evil headmistress Dolores Umbridge. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Vera Drake, and has won four Olivier Awards for her theatre performances. Other credits include My Family and Other Animals, Cranford, The Girl, and Pride.

Fun fact: she is married to Jim Carter (aka Mr Carson) – who co-starred alongside Siobhan Finneran in Downton Abbey.

Siobhan Finneran plays Elaine Pickford

Who is Elaine Pickford? Sian’s mum. Although at first she insists that Sian must be sleeping off a hangover at a friend’s house, she quickly becomes terrified about what may have happened to her daughter.

What else has Siobhan Finneran been in? The actress starred as Mrs O’Brien in Downton Abbey. She has recently played Nikki Kirkbright in Cold Feet, Becka Savage in Doctor Who episode The Witchfinders, and Sally Newell in The Widow. Siobhan Finneran is also known for playing Clare Cartwright in Happy Valley, and Janice Garvey in Benidorm.

Joe Absolom plays Christopher Halliwell

Who is Christopher Halliwell? A local taxi driver.

What else has Joe Absolom been in? Long-time Doc Martin star Joe Absolom plays the character Al Large. He has also appeared in The Level (as Shay Nash) and in EastEnders (as Matthew).

Charlie Cooper plays Kevin Reape

Who is Kevin Reape? Sian’s boyfriend, who raises the alarm when Sian fails to return home from her night out.

What else has Charlie Cooper been in? Charlie Cooper co-writes and co-stars in the comedy series This Country, playing Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe. This is his first role in a serious TV drama.

Peter Wight plays Charlie

Who is Charlie? Karen Edwards’ husband. For years he has been helping her search for Becky, but so far it has been fruitless.

What else has Peter Wight been in? With more than 140 acting credits to his name, Peter Wight has appeared in everything from The Crown (as a newspaper editor) to Vanity Fair (as Mr Raggles) to Hot Fuzz (as Roy Porter).

Faye McKeever plays Deborah Peach

Who is Deborah Peach? Fulcher’s colleague at Wiltshire police.

What else has Faye McKeever been in? The actress starred as Linda in the TV series Trollied. She played Claire Olssen in Little Boy Blue, and Petra Jamieson in The Moorside.

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Mick O’Callaghan

Who is Mick O’Callaghan? Sian’s father. He and Elaine split up some years ago.

What else has Ian Puleston-Davies been in? Recently, you may have seen him in Pennyworth, Hatton Garden, or Tin Star. He also played Peter Cullen in Marcella and had a five-year stint as Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street.

Stephanie Hyam plays Becky Godden-Edwards

Who is Becky Godden-Edwards? Karen’s daughter. She has been missing for eight years, and Karen still hopes she will decide to come home.

What else has Stephanie Hyam been in? Stephanie Hyam made a memorable appearance in Bodyguard, playing Julia Montague’s posh Personal Assistant Chanel Dyson (above). She played Michael’s girlfriend Charlotte Murray in Peaky Blinders, and was Anne Lister’s travelling companion Sophie in Gentleman Jack.

Florence Howard plays Sian O’Callaghan

Who is Sian O’Callaghan? A young woman who goes missing from Swindon Old Town in 2011.

What else has Florence Howard been in? Other than the role of Gabby in an episode of Dead Pixels, this is her first on-screen role.

Derek Riddell plays Pete Shawe

Who is Pete Shawe? Elaine’s boyfriend – a pilot.

What else has Derek Riddell been in? Recently, you may have seen him in Shetland (as Chris Brooks), Gentleman Jack (as Captain Sutherland), or Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (as Torquil Travers). Other credits include Action Team, Hard Sun, Gunpowder, W1A, Mary Shelley, The Missing, and Happy Valley (as Richard Cawood).

Jake Davies plays Liam O’Callaghan

Who is Liam O’Callaghan? Sian’s brother. When he finds out from Sian’s boyfriend Kevin that she failed to return home on Friday night, he calls his mum in a panic.

What else has Jake Davies been in? The actor has made appearances in Black Mirror, Ghost Stories, Silent Witness, and Cyberbully. He was Matthew Webster in TV series The Missing.