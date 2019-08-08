Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard will be The Greatest Dancer’s new receptionist

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard is set to join another TV contest, this time as the receptionist on BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer.

Advertisement

Announcing the news on The Scott Mills Show on BBC Radio 1 today (Thursday 8th August), Pritchard said he “can’t wait” to welcome hopefuls in the “revamped” receptionist area before their big audition.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“To have left the Love Island villa just 10 days ago and to be so quickly given an opportunity to be a part of a show as amazing as The Greatest Dancer is a dream come true!” he said.

“When I got the call I was so honoured to even be considered for this so the fact it’s happening I can’t quite believe! Dance is my passion and I can’t wait to meet all the contestants in the new revamped reception area”.

He added: “If they are too nervous, I have loads of exercises that are going to build their confidence up, settle them down a little bit and get them ready to perform the best they possibly can.”

Of course, before his appearance on Love Island, Pritchard was also a professional dancer on Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars, the country’s version of Strictly Come Dancing. AJ Pritchard, older brother to Curtis, has been a pro on Strictly since 2016 and is due to appear alongside his sibling on the upcoming series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

While Auditions for the upcoming series of The Greatest Dancer begin on 9th August at the ICC in Birmingham, the show won’t return to screens until 2020.

Pritchard’s casting means it’s likely he’ll replace cheeky receptionist Amelia Wilson. RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer will return to BBC1 in 2020