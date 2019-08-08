When Crisis on Infinite Earths will air – Arrowverse crossover’s air dates, cameos and cast

The Arrowverse crossover event has become an annual fixture in the TV calendar and this year is no different, but the stakes are higher…

The next crossover event, Crisis of on Infinite Earths, promises major deaths as well as more cameos than you can shake a stick at. The crossover also falls within Arrow’s final season so expect the five-part TV event to go all out.

The core Arrowverse shows are all taking part with Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and the new Batwoman series with Ruby Rose making up the core episodes, with a cameo by Black Lightning.

Here’s what we know about the Crisis of on Infinite Earths crossover so far.

When will Crisis on Infinite Earths air?

The CW has confirmed Crisis on Infinite Earths will air this autumn in the USA. The Arrowverse crossover has historically fallen around this time, but the air dates are split between December and January this year to take the Arrow finale into account.

At The CW upfront presentation back in May, network president Mark Pedowitz confirmed it would begin in December but conclude after the break. In total it will clock up to five-hours of TV and cover every show.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths episode isn’t the Arrow finale. Arrow season 8 is only 10 episodes long, but the crossover with fall on the eighth episode of the season leaving two episodes to follow.

Crisis on Infinite Earths air dates

Supergirl – Sunday, December 8 at 8pm

Batwoman – Monday, December 9 at 8pm

The Flash – Tuesday, December 10 at 8pm

Midseason break

Arrow – Tuesday, January 14 at 8pm

Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, January 14 at 9pm

What is Crisis on Infinite Earths about?

The Arrowverse is adapting the classic comic Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Perez from the ’80s. The original story was about The Monitor who oversaw the entire multi-verse. He was tasked with gathering the best heroes from each ‘verse to send into space to defeat his brother Anti-Monitor. The Anti-Monitor’s aim? To destroy the entire multiverse.

We were introduced to The Monitor already in last year’s Elseworlds crossover, which involved him making a deal with Oliver Queen where the Green Arrow offered up his life in order to save Supergirl and The Flash. The Monitor then cropped back up to collect Oliver while he was hiding out in a cabin with Felicity and their daughter.

Crisis on Infinite Earths cast and cameos

Kevin Conroy – Batman

Brandon Routh – Superman, Kingdom Come version

Tyler Hoechlin – Superman

Elizabeth Tullock – Lois Lane

Jon Cryer – Lex Luthor

Burt Ward – undisclosed role

Cress Williams – Black Lightning

Tom Welling (Smallville) is also rumoured to be in talks for an appearance, though this gossip is 100% unofficial for now.

Will Oliver Queen die in Crisis on Infinite Earths?

The CW

This isn’t even a spoiler as in Arrow’s season 7 finale we finally found out the deal Oliver made with the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) back in Elseworlds.

Monitor told Oliver that the Crisis would mean his life, and then in the flash-forwards, as Felicity and their kids stood at Oliver’s tombstone, we saw his death date… 2019.

Crisis on Infinite Earths spoilers

We will find out about Barry’s future disappearance which has been teased by the newspaper headline. We already know The Flash disappears in a crisis, but that’s all.

Exec producer Todd Helbing has now said this is when we finally get our answer. In The Flash’s season 5 finale we also saw the headline date change from 2024 to 2019, aligning it with Oliver’s death and the crossover.

There isn’t just one Superman, there’s potentially three. Tyler Hoechlin already stars as Superman in Supergirl, but the crossover will see Brandon Routh, from the 2006 film Superman Returns, also suit up. He already plays Ray/The Atom in Legends of Tomorrow, but he will play Superman in a different timeline for the crossover. Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent/Superman in Smallville, is also rumoured to be in talks.

LaMonica Garrett will play both The Monitor and his brother The Anti-Monitor, the main villain of the piece.

Speaking of alternate roles, Tom Cavanagh will star as Reverse Flash and a new version of Harrison Wells on this season of The Flash, but he will also play a new character for the crossover, called Pariah. In the comics, Pariah is a scientist from an alternate universe that sets Anti-Monitor loose.

Elizabeth Tulloch will return as Lois Lane, but the bigger news is her baby with Superman will also make an appearance.

Kevin Conroy, who voices Batman in the animated series, is finally playing the Caped Crusader on-screen as he’s been cast as an older Batman for the crossover event.

Burt Ward from the 1960s Batman TV series has also been cast though it’s unclear what role he will play.

Black Lightning will also feature in Crisis on Infinite Earths despite not being part of the Arrowverse up to this point.

There will likely be another Arrow spin-off after Crisis on Infinite Earths, with the show airing in 2020.

We also know there will be a scene where someone holds the body of their dead or dying friend referencing the iconic image from the Crisis on Infinite Earths original story

Lynda Carter and Michael Rosenbaum were also both rumoured to be starring in the crossover but the rumour has now been debunked.

How to catch up with the Arrowverse

Arrow

Arrow seasons 1-5 are on Amazon Prime Video, season 6 and 7 are also available to buy.

The Flash

The Flash is available on DVD as well as on Amazon Video.

DC Legends of Tomorrow

DC Legends of Tomorrow season 1-3 are available on box set. Season 4 is available on DVD and on Amazon Video with seasons 1-3.

Supergirl

Supergirl season 1-3 is available on DVD box set, season 4 is available on DVD too or you can watch the series on Amazon Video.

Crisis on Infinite Earths airs on December 8th-10th and January 14th.