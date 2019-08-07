Who is Dev Griffin? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Radio 1 DJ

Dev, it’s time to swap the radio booth for the ballroom.

The BBC Radio 1 host is the 13th celeb to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up.

Who is Dev Griffin?

The 34-year-old is a radio personality best known for presenting the Weekend Afternoon Show on BBC Radio 1.

He made a name for himself in the early 2000s, co-hosting a show on BBC Radio 1Xtra with longtime friend Reggie Yates. When Yates left the station in 2004, Griffin forged a path on his own, before making the move to Radio 1, where he hosted the weekday Monday to Friday 4am-6.30am slot from 2009 until 2014.

He regularly covers for Scott Mills and Greg James in their absence.

Key Facts Age: 34 Twitter: @dev_101 Instagram: dev Job: Radio 1 DJ

Where have I seen Dev Griffin on TV before?

He previously appeared on Celebrity Masterchef in 2017, making it all the way to the final three alongside Ulrika Johnson and Angellica Bell. But he faltered at the last hurdle, with Bell taking home the grand prize.

Most recently, he featured in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but quit the show after a challenge that saw him undergo four hours of torturous interrogation.

“I’m crying,” he said after ending the segment. “I haven’t cried for 15 years about anything. But I just felt so alone. Is it over?”