Dev Griffin announced as 13th celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up is fast taking shape, with Dev Griffin confirmed as the 13th star to be taking to the dance floor this autumn.

The news was revealed on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 evening show, by Jordan North who is currently standing in.

“I just can’t believe I’m doing Strictly, it just doesn’t feel real yet,” he said.

“It’s going to be so much fun, but just to be clear, I’m not doing this to take part, I’m totally in it to win it! I can’t wait to meet my partner and start practicing.”

He knows his way around the decks, but how about the dance floor? @BBCR1's Dev Griffin @dev_101 is our next #Strictly celeb! https://t.co/151krnFEM2 ???? pic.twitter.com/7MYZG63q3q — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 6, 2019

Griffin, 34, launched his career as a children’s TV presenter on BBC Two, before landing his very own show on BBC Radio 1 Xtra.

After being the early morning host for both Chris Moyles and Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1, he hosted the much-coveted Weekend Breakfast Show before taking over the now hugely popular weekend afternoon shows from 1-4pm with Alice Levine.

Griffin’s other TV appearances include a stint on Celebrity Masterchef in 2007, which saw him make it all the way to the final, and he most recently starred on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins for Stand Up To Cancer over on Channel 4.

Griffin joins footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, social media star Saffron Barker, actress Catherine Tyldesley, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, RuPaul Drag Race’s Michelle Visage, Paralympian Will Bayley, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, football pundit Alex Scott and Olympic rower James Cracknell for this year’s show.

Strictly Come Dancing launches later this year on BBC 1