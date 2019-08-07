When is Channel 4’s Deadwater Fell starring David Tennant on TV?

David Tennant appears to be returning to his Broadchurch roots, starring in Channel 4’s upcoming drama about a small community rocked by a heinous crime. However, this time around his character is at the very centre of a dark mystery…

Here’s everything you need to know about Deadwater Fell…

When is Deadwater Fell on TV?

There’s no confirmed release date for David Tennant’s new drama just yet (don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted…).

What is Deadwater Fell about?

Tom is a well-liked GP in a small Scottish village, Kirkdarroch, where he lives with his wife Kate, a primary school teacher, and their young daughters. Kate’s best friend and colleague is Jess, who moved to the village six years ago, marrying Steve, the local police sergeant.

However, “one night the illusions of happiness and contentment are shattered as the community is drawn to Kate and Tom’s family home in the forest by the flicker of flames and the smell of smoke,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

“Amid the confusion of the house fire, Kate and her three children are found dead, and Tom, who is found alive, is rushed to hospital. It soon becomes apparent, however, that Kate and her children weren’t killed in the fire and the village realise that something unspeakable has happened.”

While suspicion falls on Tom, Jess is desperate to uncover the truth behind the horrific crime — no matter the cost.

Deadwater Fell is written by Daisy Coulam, the woman behind ITV’s Grantchester.

Who stars in Deadwater Fell?

Fresh from his success playing a demon in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) plays Tom, an affable GP with a seemingly perfect marriage and life.

Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) plays Tom’s wife, Kate, a primary school teacher who works alongside her best friend Jess, a former outsider played by Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Wife).

Jess’ policeman husband Steve, who’s lived his whole life in Kirkdarroch, is played by Matthew McNulty (Versailles, Cleaning Up).

When is Deadwater Fell being filmed?

Filming begun in June 2019 on location in Scotland.

Is there a trailer for Deadwater Fell?

Not yet — don’t worry, we’ll keep updating this page with any news.