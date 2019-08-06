Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019? And who will get that all-important first “TEN!” from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and new recruit Motsi Mabuse?

Confirmed contestants

Former footballer-turned-pundit Alex Scott may have mastered her footwork on the pitch – but how will she fare in the ballroom? The 34-year-old is “absolutely buzzing” to join this year’s line-up, having previously voiced her dream to star during an interview with Radio Times.

“It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do and I can’t believe I’m finally going to be part of it,” she said on Ace’s BBC Radio 1Xtra show. “I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time…”

Best known as a cast member of Made in Chelsea, Laing was unveiled as the 11th Celebrity to join this year’s all-star line-up.

“I am beyond thrilled to be asked to be on Strictly, the only person potentially more thrilled is my mother. I have finally become the son she hoped for!” he said.

Heir to the McVitie’s fortune, Laing is also the founder of Candy Kittens confectionary.

A gold-medal-winning Paralympian, table tennis champ Will Bayley MBE was revealed as the tenth celeb in this year’s line-up.

Unveiled on Talk Radio, the sportsman – who was born with Arthrogryposis, a rare disorder that affects joints on all his limbs – said he wanted to “inspire people with a disability – that would mean a lot to me. I want to prove to people I can do this.”

Bayley was one of the stars of London 2012 and Rio 2016 games, winning consecutive silver and gold medals.

The 50-year-old RuPaul‘s Drag Race judge was unveiled as the ninth celebrity to join the Strictly cast.

Unveiled on Lorraine, the US star – who also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 – said she’d be looking to partner up with Giovanni Pernice. “I’m Italian so I would love Giovanni. I love the Italian sense of humour – it’s so funny and the accent is amazing so we would have a good time. And, by the way, they’ve got to have some guns to lift all this, trust me!” She said.

The 33-year-old was confirmed as the eighth celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up, with the news announced on Gaby Roslin’s BBC London Radio Show.

The chef and model was coy about who she told ahead of the news going public, admitting she had only told her family the day before the announcement was made.

“I absolutely love watching Strictly every weekend and I can’t believe that I’m getting the chance to be on this series,” she said. “I know it will be such an amazing experience from start to finish. I can’t wait for the dancing and the fabulous outfits!”

Better known to younger Strictly fans, Karim Zeroual made a name for himself as a CBBC presenter, having been a staple at the channel since 2014.

Zeroual has always worked as an actor, with parts in the West End productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Lion King, as well as a role on EastEnders.

He also starred in The Sparticle Mystery, a children’s series that his since clocked up two million views on iPlayer.

Zeroual said he “can’t wait” to be Strictlified – but will he be ready to rumba come September?

If you don’t know Mike from his day job, you’ll definitely know him as the guy who fell into a swimming pool – microphone and all – while presenting on live TV. The BBC Breakfast sports reporter was unveiled as the sixth celeb sign up on Breakfast, and told co-stars Ben Thompson and Steph McGovern that he thought show bosses had “got the wrong person, genuinely!”

Bushell’s tried out 500 different sports – but how will he cope in the ballroom?

Having previously been rumoured, the former Coronation Street actor was the fifth celebrity to be confirmed for this season of Strictly – with the news announced on This Morning.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing,” the 35-year-old said. “I’m a huge fan of the show. It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I’ve always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right! I’m nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes… mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!”

The YouTube sensation was confirmed to be joining the series in an interview on Heart Radio’s Breakfast Show.

The 19-year-old explained, “I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The social media star, who has a combined following of four million on social media platforms, is following in Joe Sugg’s footsteps as the second YouTuber to have ever joined the dancing competition.

But will she manage to make the final?

The EastEnders actress was one of three celebrities confirmed to be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing on The One Show.

Barton – who plays Honey Mitchell on Albert Square – has a musical background, starring as Roxie Hart in a touring production of Chicago, and will be hoping to emulate the success of her co-stars, many of whom reached the latter stages of the BBC dance contest.

“I’m the biggest Strictly fan but I am wondering whether I did the right thing by saying yes as I can’t sit at home and watch it. I was over the moon when I got the call!” she said upon joining the show.

Chris Ramsey was amongst the three celebrities revealed on The One Show.

The 32-year-old comedian, who has regularly appeared as a panellist on shows such as Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp, said he was excited about appearing on Strictly.

And it appears Ramsey may have a secret advantage, as he said his wife was a professional dancer.

“I practised for six months for my first dance at my own wedding,” he said. “We went to a wedding last week and we were really going for it on the dancefloor, and everyone was wondering why!”

Former England footballer David James was confirmed as one of three Strictly contestants on The One Show.

Speaking about his appointment on the show, the 48-year-old said, “I’ve been asked to do this quite a number of times, and I’ve said it’s not me.

“But I chatted with Mark Foster and he said he had an amazing time in 2008, so I said yes!”

James was reportedly “in talks” to appear in the 16th series of Strictly, but did not join the show’s cast as he struggled to balance training with his other commitments as he also coaches a team in India.

“The Strictly casting team are really keen to sign up a former footballer this year,” a show insider told The Sun. “David would be a fantastic signing for us, and he is interested.”

Rumoured contestants

Sam Allardyce

Former England football manager Sam Allardyce was seemingly revealed to be taking part by Iain Lee on Good Morning Britain, hours ahead of The One Show’s official announcement.

The alleged spoiler came after reports suggested he was in discussions, with a source telling The Daily Mail: “He met TV executives this week in a hotel bar.

“They were talking to him about the Christmas special but emphasised that they want him on a whole series, rather than just a one-off.”

If Allardyce does join the line-up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of former footie stars John Barnes and Robbie Savage.

Anneka Rice

TV presenter Anneka Rice was the second name Lee appeared to confirm on the iTV breakfast show.

Bosses are thought to have approached Rice, who became a household name for her 90s quiz show Challenge Anneka, for the 2018 series, but she looks set to be in contention for the 2019 Glitterball trophy.

“Strictly believe they’ve made a top signing in Anneka,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s a TV institution and a familiar face to viewers who’ll be rooting for her. Anneka is in great shape and can’t wait to strut her stuff.”

Jamie Laing

Despite a reported “ban” on reality stars, Made in Chelsea favourite Jamie Laing is thought to be Strictly’s first official signing, and you guessed it, was the third name Lee reeled off on GMB ahead of the official announcement.

The 30-year-old has previously done the rounds on reality shows, having appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Celebrity Hunted.

“It is a surprising U-turn from the BBC and Strictly,” a source told The Sun.

“They said previously that low-rent reality stars like Jamie would not be allowed on the show but things now seem to have changed.”

The insider continued: “There’s only so many famous faces out there so clearly they have decided enough is enough and have had to retreat a bit in order to get enough celebs for this year.”

Dev Griffin

The Radio 1 DJ has reportedly signed up for Strictly. Best known for hosting a weekend afternoon slot on the radio station, the 34-year-old is no stranger to reality TV, previously taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity MasterChef where he was beaten by Angelica Bell in the final.

A source told The Sun that Strictly bosses were hoping he will pull in a youthful radio audience, much like they did with last year’s signing Vick Hope. “No one had really heard of her before Strictly last year and they seemed to warm to her.

“They’re hoping Dev’s personality will make him a household name.”

Radzi Chinyanganya

Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya is “in advanced talks” to join Strictly 2019, according to a report in The Sun.

Given that he recently announced he was quitting the kids’ show, Chinyanganya would have plenty of time to practice his moves for the dance floor.

“Bosses are really keen to get Radzi on board,” an insider told The Sun. “He’s really well loved within the BBC and has a lot of potential.

“He’s being viewed as a bit of a rising star, much like Stacey Dooley last year – who was hugely successful on the show.

“Radzi already has a lot of younger fans and is likely to get all their parents’ votes, but he’s bound to win over the public because he is just so likeable.”

Mrs Hinch

Instagram’s Queen of Clean Mrs Hinch (real name Sophie Hinchliffe) is reportedly looking to clean up on the dance floor this year.

Bosses are reportedly more interested in signing up social media influencers after Joe Sugg’s success on the show last year, and with 2.6 million followers on Instagram, Mrs Hinch looks like a safe bet.

“The country is obsessed with Mrs Hinch… she has a great personality and is super-glamorous, too, so [she] would be perfect in all the glitzy costumes,” a source told Heat Magazine.

“[The producers] are keen to keep the show current, and loved the influx of extra fans they got with vlogger Joe.”

Jodie Comer

Strictly bosses are reportedly desperate to sign Killing Eve star Comer, who raised eyebrows last year when she was spotted sitting in the audience.

While we’d love to see Villanelle take on Craig Revel-Horwood, Comer herself is less keen to take to the floor.

She joked to The Sun: “They were like, ‘Maybe next year, Jodie?’ I was like, ‘Mmm, no, I don’t think so!

“I’d embarrass me, definitely!”

Chris Evans

A whole nine months before the show was due back on air, Radio DJ Chris Evans revealed he had “said yes” to Strictly 2019.

“I have said yes,” he told The One Show on BBC1. “Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We’re doing it now.”

However, Evans hadn’t yet signed a contract, and joked that he had agreed to Strictly “primarily because my wife would like to go every week”.

When host Alex Jones offered to go with her, Evans said: “So you and my wife will go every week. You will have a great time while I’ll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff.”

Evans, who admitted that rhythm is “not really” his natural forte, revealed he had discussed taking part in Strictly with the show’s commissioning editor Jo Wallace.

“We had a cup of tea and she said, ‘Are you up for it? This is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it is.’ But I know it isn’t,” he said.

Yet it appears that since this initial announcement, Evans has had a change of heart. The radio presenter has reportedly pulled out.

“Chris had been thinking and talking about doing Strictly but in the end it won’t happen in 2019,” an insider told The Mirror.

Michelle Visage

The RuPaul’s Drag Race regular is reportedly one of the first to sign on the dotted line for Strictly season, with the judge approached by casting agents in a bid to attract a younger, more millennial audience.

“This is a very strategic signing from the BBC as Michelle has a huge following, especially in the gay community,” a Strictly source told The Sun. “Since she is know as the fiery judge on Drag Race producers are pre-empting her clapping back at any of the harsh comments from the Strictly panel, which will make great TV.”

Alan Carr

Comedian Alan Carr revealed to RadioTimes.com that after he read out the show’s T&Cs in the 2018 final, he did have discussions backstage about doing Strictly – but it probably won’t be in 2019.

“After I did the terms and conditions on the final this woman basically threw a net over me and held me hostage until I said id do it!” he said.

“I would love to do the show at some point but I’ve got lots coming up in 2019 including a few TV things and a stand-up tour, so it’s going to be very busy.

“I would love to do it at some point and it’s on my bucket list, but sorry – not next year.”

Lee Latchford-Evans

One of Faye Tozer’s bandmates might be following in her footSTEPS (sorry!) and joining the Strictly line-up.

“There’s a few reality shows I would do and likewise, there is a few I wouldn’t do,” Lee Latchford-Evans told Express.co.uk. “I think Strictly is one I would definitely do… there’s no harm in doing something where you’re learning something.”

He added: “Strictly you’re obviously doing something new and I’ve never ballroom danced in my life so that would be fun.

“Yeah, why not. Let’s give it a go!”

Andy Murray

Andy Murray could be following in his mother Judy’s footsteps and joining the Strictly line-up five years after she competed.

The tennis champion, who is set to retire this year, is at 5/2 odds to swap the court for the dance floor, according to betway.

Could the Glitterball Trophy be the next accolade for Murray to add to his already-crowded awards shelf?