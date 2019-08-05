Strictly Come Dancing 2019 unveils Michelle Visage as ninth celebrity in line-up

And the ninth celebrity revealed to be joining Strictly Come Dancing’s all-star line-up is…Michelle Visage.

The 50-year-old judge of drag queen competition RuPaul’s Drag Race – in both the US and the upcoming UK version – is set to sashay onto the ballroom, after being unveiled on ITV’s Lorraine.

“I am very excited, I am over the moon. I can’t wait to be dramatic and as amazing as I can be!” she told showbiz reporter Ross King.

Who's ready for our next RuVeal? She's here to to slay the ballroom… Shantay @michellvisage, queen of @rupaulsdragrace, you stay! ????https://t.co/DwTbbAWJtE pic.twitter.com/wmzbVBH6Ye — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 5, 2019

Plus, it turns out that Visage already has a professional dance partner – or three – in mind. “I’m Italian so I would love Giovanni. I love the Italian sense of humour – it’s so funny and the accent is amazing so we would have a good time. And, by the way, they’ve got to have some guns to lift all this, trust me!” she said, before adding: “I also love Aljaz and Gorka.”

The American star also gave her verdict on the so-called Strictly curse, where contestants soon split with their partners after appearing on the show: “It makes me laugh that people think that’s a thing. So silly. My husband [writer David Case] of 22 years is the love of my life. It’s laughable is what it is.”

In a statement, she added: “Things may not work like they did when I was 20, but 50 also means ‘FABULOUS!’ There are plenty of women like me out there who still ‘got it’ and we still ‘plan to use it!’ so slap on the sequins, point me to the dance floor and watch me Paso my Doble!”

As well as Drag Race, Visage is known for being a member of band Seduction in the 1990s and a judge on the first two seasons of Ireland’s Got Talent. Visage is also no stranger to British screens, finishing fifth on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

Visage joins footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, social media influencer Saffron Barker, former Corrie actor Catherine Tyldesley, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Viscountess Emma Weymouth in 2019’s all-star line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 later this year