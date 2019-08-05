Accessibility Links

Peaky Blinders – the best quotes

Read this article, by order of the Peaky Blinders

Peaky-Blinders

The Peaky Blinders tend to let their fists, guns and razor-trimmed hats do the talking. The likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory are amazing actors, but considering the show is full of sullen, taciturn, emotionally closed off murderers, it’s no surprise most of the best lines go to matriarch Polly.

Advertisement

Still, the Shelby brothers et al have managed to let off a few choice words between cigarettes and swigs of homemade gin. And some of them are even printable. We’ve rounded up a few of the best to tide you over before season five.

Advertisement

Now you are going to read them… by order of the Peaky Blinders.

I don't pay for suits. My suits are on the house or the house burns down.
Tommy Shelby
Intelligence is a very valuable thing, innit, my friend? And usually it comes far too ******* late.
Alfie Solomons
Everyone’s a whore, Grace. We just sell different parts of ourselves.
Tommy Shelby
All religion is a foolish answer to a foolish question.
Tommy Shelby
Don’t **** with the Peaky Blinders.
Polly Gray
Men always tell their troubles to a barmaid.
Grace Burgess
When you’re dead already, you’re free.
Polly Gray

Who wants to be in heaven, eh? Who wants to be in heaven when you can be sending men to ******* hell?
Arthur Shelby
Men don’t have the strategic intelligence to conduct a war between families. Men are less good at keeping secrets out of their lies.
Polly Gray
He’ll wake up. Granted he won’t have any teeth left but he will be a wiser man for it.
Alfie Solomons
May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead.
Grace Burgess

Whisky’s good proofing water. Tells you who’s real and who isn’t.
Tommy Shelby
Sometimes the women have to take over. Like in the war.
Polly Gray
I know what I know, you know. If you don't know, then you don't ******* know, do you?
Alfie Solomons
Good taste is for people who can't afford sapphires.
Tommy Shelby
Men and their cocks never cease to amaze me.
Polly Gray
Rum’s for fun and *******, innit? Whisky, now that…that is for business.
Alfie Solomons
My fury is a thing to behold.
Chester Campbell

Babies don’t have principles.
Polly Gray
By order of the Peaky Blinders.
Arthur Shelby

