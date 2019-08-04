The best TV shows of 2019 so far

2019 has brought us plenty of TV treats. We’ve lost our fingernails to Line of Duty, had our brains boggled by Black Mirror, cringed and delighted at Fleabag, and collectively survived the end of Game of Thrones.

But if you missed out on any of this year’s top telly, fear not – there’s plenty of time to catch up. Here’s a list of all the best TV shows to air so far in 2019…

DRAMAS

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

The Missing’s beloved detective, Julien Baptiste, gets his own spin-off show. The new drama stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular sleuth and Tom Hollander as a man desperately searching for a disappeared sex worker in Amsterdam. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

A thriller set in the aftermath of the Second World War, Traitors stars Clique’s Emma Appleton as an ambitious 20-something woman who is tasked with spying on her own government. The starry ensemble cast also includes Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Wednesday 6th March

Richard Gere stars as a media tycoon and Helen McCrory as his estranged wife in this starry new series from the writer of The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Billy Howle also features as their son Caden who threatens to topple the family’s empire. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Monday 11th March

This psychological thriller stars Katherine Kelly as university professor Leah, who starts a dangerous relationship with her student Rose (Molly Windsor) and is thrust into a case of academic deception which has fatal consequences. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Sunday 24th March 2019

This third series of Jenna Coleman’s royal period drama rejoins the young Queen in 1848, a “turbulent and uncertain time” for monarchs and subjects alike. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 31st March

AC-12 return to fight yet more police corruption. Joining regulars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are Stephen Graham as John Corbett, Rochenda Sandall as Lisa McQueen and Anna Maxwell-Martin as Patricia Carmichael. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Original release date: 5th April 2019

Kiernan Shipka reprises her role as the teenage witch for a second series of the Sabrina fantasy. Netflix has already confirmed the series will run for at least four seasons. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Sunday 7th April 2019

Keeley Hawes returns for a fourth and final (or is it?) series of this drama based on the real-life British Durrell family, who moved to the Greek island of Corfu in the years leading up to World War II. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Monday 8th April

Scottish actors Kelly Macdonald and John Hannah lead the cast of this new legal thriller which is told from the perspective of the plaintiff and the accused, and promises to offer “a constantly surprising and twisting perspective on who is really ‘the victim’”. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Original air date: 15th April

The smash-hit fantasy is back for an eighth and final series, meaning the last battle for Westeros is almost upon us. But what will happen to Jon Snow and Daenerys? And can the denouement meet fan expectations? Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Tuesday 16th April

Trust Me returns to BBC1 – but with a whole new cast and without Jodie Whittaker. The new series follows a different medical storyline at the centre of which is Corporal Jamie McCain (Harry Potter’s Alfred Enoch), a survivor of a shock enemy attack. Ashley Jenson, Richard Rankin and John Hannah also star. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Friday 26th April

The Looming Tower is a political thriller charting the events in the run-up to 9/11 during the late 1990s. It stars Jeff Daniels as the chief of the New York FBI’s Counterterrorism Centre, and follows internal rivalries between the FBI and the CIA. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Original air date: 7th May 2019

This five-part critically acclaimed drama tells the human story of the catastrophic nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986, and stars Emily Watson, Stellan Skarsgård and Jared Harris.

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 14th May 2019

This family saga from Russell T Davies is led by Emma Thompson, who plays Vivienne Rook, an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: 15th May 2019

Shane Meadows reunites with This is England co-creator Jack Thorne and actor Stephen Graham for The Virtues. It stars Graham as Joseph, a troubled man who’s lost everything he ever loved and who travels to Ireland to confront his childhood demons. While there, he crosses paths with Niamh Algar’s Dinah and a visceral love story begins. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 19th May 2019

Two of television’s most influential women unite – Suranne Jones on screen and Sally Wainwright behind the camera – to tell the remarkable story of Anne Lister, the Regency landowner. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: 22nd May 2019

Stephen Poliakoff’s semi-autobiographical six-part series set in Britain during the Cold War stars Toby Stephens and Keeley Hawes. Read more

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Original release date: Friday 31st May

An all-star cast – including David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jack Whitehall, Anna Maxwell Martin, John Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Benedict Cumberbatch and many more – brings to life Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s epic. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Original release date: Wednesday 5th June 2019

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

Charlie Brooker delivers another dose of his dystopian anthology series, after Black Mirror’s acclaimed interactive special Bandersnatch was released in December 2018. Read more

Channel: BBC

Original release date: Saturday 8th June

The smash-hit, female-fronted spy thriller is as good as ever in this second series. Sandra Oh returns as Eve and Jodie Comer reprises the role of deadly assassin Villanelle, with Emerald Fennell taking over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge as showrunner. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Original air date: Monday 10th June

The mothers of Monterey return for a second series after the shocking climax of the season one finale. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern all reprise their roles alongside new cast member Meryl Streep(!) Read more

Channel: Netflix

Original release date: 14th June 2019

The Marvel series starring Krysten Ritter got a third and final season from Netflix, following Jessica and adoptive sister Trish as they are stalked by a new and dangerous villain. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Thursday 20th June 2019

George Clooney stars in, directs and executive produces this adaptation of Joseph Heller’s tale about Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier in World War II. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Sunday 23rd June

Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Marc Warren and Leo Suter lead a huge ensemble cast for a new period drama set in India at the cusp of the 19th century. It follows the fortunes of the residents of an imposing and beautiful mansion called Beecham House. Read more Stranger Things season 3 Channel: Netflix Original release date: Thursday 4th July The sci-fi hit is back for a third series with all of the original cast returning to take us on a whole new set of supernatural adventures in the small town of Hawkins. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Monday 8th July 2019

A four-part drama by writer Levi David Addai (Damilola, Our Loved Boy), about a London family that accepts a substantial pay-off from a renowned filmmaker to keep silent about the abuse of their youngest son. Read more

Channel: BBC3, BBC1

Original air date: Wednesday 10th July 2019

Gethin (Sion Daniel Young) is a single, working class young man living in South Wales with his sister and her family. He scrapes by on zero-hours employment at a chicken shop, and is content to hang out with his friends and help raise his young niece. But increasing problems lead him to question how far he’s been ‘left behind’ in his own country – and he starts to pay attention to the extremist far-right views of those around him. Read more

COMEDY

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Monday 7th January 2019

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s comedy-drama ends with a fourth and final series. The concluding episodes are as brutally honest as ever and explore the reality of sex in long-term relationships as well as bidding a fond farewell to guest star Carrie Fisher’s character. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Monday 25th February

The bumbling broadcaster returns to the BBC with a new six-part series after a spell at Sky. Alan fronts a live programme with “a heady mix of consumer affairs, current affairs, viewer interaction, highbrow interview and lightweight froth”. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Monday 25th February

Martin Clunes plays a fastidious driving instructor who moves from the South of England to Preston when his partner’s father falls ill. A born pedant, he always thinks he knows best and causes chaos and disaster as he tries to adjust to his new life. Read more

Channel: BBC3

Original air date: Monday 4th March

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s anti-heroine returns for a second series that achieves the seemingly impossible feat of topping the first. Oscar winner Olivia Colman also returns as the evil godmother and Sherlock actor Andrew Scott joins the cast. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Tuesday 5th March

Lisa McGee’s coming-of-age comedy set during the Irish troubles is just as funny in its second series which features Bill Clinton’s 1995 visit to Derry. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Tuesday 9th April

Written by and starring Toby Jones, this new comedy follows a coach driver and single dad whose soul is thrown into disarray upon discovering a dead body on the serene Bognor Regis shoreline. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Monday 10th June 2019

“Bonkers” period police comedy Year of the Rabbit follows Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry), a “hardened booze-hound cop in Victorian London,” and his two partners Wilbur Strauss (Freddie Fox) and Mabel Wisbech (Susan Wokoma). Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Wednesday 12th June

Rob Lowe stars as a high-flying US cop who shakes up the Lincolnshire Police Force in the UK and is determined to make his mark as the new Chief Constable. Read more

ENTERTAINMENT

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Saturday 5th January

The ITV singing show returned for an eighth series, launching at the same time and date as BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer. Olly Murs, Tom Jones, will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson made up the judging panel. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Saturday 5th January

Former X Factor judge Cheryl, Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse judged this brand new dancing competition masterminded by Simon Cowell – and greenlit for a second series by the BBC. Read more

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Sunday 6th January

TOWIE legend Gemma Collins, Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Westlife’s Brian McFadden were among the celebrity contestants taking to the rink for the 11th series of the talent competition. Read more

Channel: E4

Original air date: Monday 28th January

A reboot of the desert island dating show Shipwrecked, helmed by Strictly’s Vick Hope, made its way to screens after a seven-year hiatus. Read more