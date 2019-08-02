Love Island voting figures reveal a massive victory for Greg and Amber

The Love Island votes have been counted, verified and finally revealed in full by ITV. And they show champs Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill won by a bigger margin than you might have thought.

Advertisement

The figures reveal that with 48.82% of the vote, the couple ­– who had only known each other 12 days by the end of the series – received almost double the share secured by runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (25.56%). In third place, India Reynolds and Ovie Soko finished with 18.21% of the vote, with Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard raking in 7.4%.

Of course, as big a victory as this is, last year’s winner’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham achieved a massive 79.66% of the public vote, with runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops taking 8.43%.

We’ll see Greg and Amber back on our screens Sunday 4th August for the Love Island reunion show at 9pm on ITV2. Hosted by Caroline Flack (meaning we’re guaranteed a bit of slow-mo camera work) we’ll see how the final four couples are adjusting to their newfound fame.

Recently it was revealed that only six of the 36 Love Island contestants from series five came through the general application process, with the majority being scouted for the show.

“We get about 98,000 applications for Love Island, they then take that down to about 90 to 100 as soon as they get a callback,” explained ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall. “At that stage they go through medical questionnaires, psychological questionnaires, assessments, that then goes down to about 30 or 40 who get selected to appear on Love Island.”

“It’s a very rigorous process of screening that goes on before they actually get on to Love Island.”

Advertisement

Love Island returns to ITV2 in 2020