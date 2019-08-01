Who is Aljaž Škorjanec? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer guide
The 19-time Slovenian champion won the glitterball in his very first series
Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Aljaž Škorjanec
Age: 29
Born: Slovenia
Twitter: @AljazSkorjanec
Instagram: aljazskorjanec
Strictly wins: 1 – with Abbey Clancy in 2013, his first year on the show.
Which Strictly celebrity was Aljaz been paired with this year?
Aljaž’s Strictly 2019 partner is yet to be revealed.
Which Strictly celebrity was Aljaz paired up with last year?
Journalist Kate Silverton. The couple finished in eighth place.
Who is Aljaz Škorjanec?
Aljaz is 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance. He signed up for dance lessons without telling his parents aged just five. His favourite dances are the Paso Doble – “it’s strong and masculine” – and the Foxtrot – “everything is fluid and it feels like every move lasts forever”.
He won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013 and since then he has partnered with TV presenter Alison Hammond in 2014 (they placed 10th), Call the Midwife star Helen George in 2015 (they placed sixth), model Daisy Lowe (8th) and actress Gemma Atkinson (2nd).
Aljaz also married fellow Strictly professional Janette Manrara in July 2017.
Our 1st day in the @bbcstrictly studio as #MrsAndMrs ❤️ May we have many adventures & in Brucie's legendary words, let's "keeeeep dancing!"✨ pic.twitter.com/xmbqm4HKEG
