Who is Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer Dianne Buswell?

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Dianne Buswell

Age: 30

Born: Australia

Strictly wins: 0. Dianne only joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was paired with Rev Richard Coles and bowed out in week three. However, she was a finalist with Youtuber Joe Sugg in 2018.

Which Strictly celebrity is Dianne paired with this year?

Her 2019 dance partner hasn’t yet been unveiled.

Which Strictly celebrity was Dianne paired with last year?

YouTuber Joe Sugg. The pair are now in an official relationship and even have their own Youtube channel together.

Who is Dianne Buswell?

Dianne was one of three new dancers who joined the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. She’s a dancer best known for her performances on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars (their version of Strictly).

She partnered with the game but slightly inept Rev Richard Coles; they became the second couple to be eliminated.

However, she had better luck in 2018 when paired with Youtube Joe Sugg, the pair making it all the way to the final.

As well as starring in musicals Rock of Ages and Legally Blonde, Buswell has performed with current Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice on his world tour.