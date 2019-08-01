Who is Chris Ramsey? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant and stand-up comedian

Comedian Chris Ramsey has sell-out tours, his own comedy shows, and a popular podcast with his wife, and will soon be hoping to get his hands on the Strictly glitterball trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about Chris Ramsey, one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants:

Who is Chris Ramsey?

Chris Ramsey is a stand-up comedian who’s been on numerous comedy tours, including his most recent sell-out The Just Happy to Get Out the House Tour 2018. The comedian will hit the road once again in 2020.

The dad-of-one, who said that he is ‘buzzing’ to be on Strictly, is sure to entertain us in the practice room, but it remains to be seen how successful he will be in his dancing shoes.

KEY FACTS Age: 32 Twitter: @IAmChrisRamsey Instagram: @IAmChrisRamsey YouTube Channel: @ChrisRamsey What is Chris Ramsey known for? Chris is a British stand-up comedian

Where have I seen Chris Ramsey on TV?

A regular face on our TVs, Chris has hosted two series of his own hilarious comedy show, The Chris Ramsey Show, on Comedy Central UK. The comedian is known, too, as Jack in BBC2’s 2012 comedy Hebburn, set in the Tyne and Wear town of the same name. Chris has also guest starred on numerous comedy panel shows such as 8 out of 10 cats, Celebrity Juice, and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

He shares a comedy podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed, with his wife Rosie in which they talk, joke, and occasionally bicker.

Has Chris Ramsey ever had any dance experience?

Perhaps ‘dance experience’ would be a stretch for describing the man who said that he danced once at his wedding and felt sure that he accidentally stepped on his wife’s toes. However, Chris certainly has connections with the world of dance; his wife is a professional dancer, doing cabaret alongside her career as an actress and DJ. It seems like the comedian might do well to get a few tips before he enters the Strictly ballroom.