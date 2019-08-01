Who is Kevin Clifton? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Kevin Clifton

Age: 36

Born: Waltham, Lincolnshire

Twitter: @keviclifton

Instagram: keviclifton

Strictly wins: 1. Kevin came an agonising second place on the show for four years, and got to 7th place with partner Susan Calman in 2018. However, he finally lifted the glitterball trophy with partner Stacey Dooley last year.

Which Strictly celebrity is Kevin paired with this year?

His Strictly partner hasn’t yet been announced by the BBC.

Which Strictly celebrity was Kevin paired with last year?

TV presenter Stacey Dooley. The two are now a romantic couple, but remain secretive about their private life. You can see a video of the pair after they were first paired on Strictly below…

Who is Kevin Clifton?

Frequently referred to as “Kevin from Grimsby”, Kevin boasts an impressive record since joining as a professional in 2013, having worked on the show as an assistant choreographer the year before. Coming from a dancing family (both his parents are former World Champions) he danced competitively until 2007.

Training in Latin and Ballroom as a child, he is a four time British Latin Champion and boasts a hefty International Open resume, having won titles in Italy, Japan, Finland, Taiwan, Slovakia and many more. On Strictly he has been a finalist for four years – but has yet to win.

Kevin split with his wife Karen in March 2018, but both of them will still be performing on Strictly together this year.

During his time on the show, Kevin has been paired with Susanna Reid, Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright, Louise Redknapp, and Susan Calman in 2017.