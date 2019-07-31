When is Innocent back on TV for series 2?

Back when the finale of ITV thriller Innocent aired in May 2018, we reckoned a second series was highly unlikely. “I think it’s a self-contained thing,” lead actor Lee Ingleby told RadioTimes.com, while his co-star Daniel Ryan agreed: “It’s a one-off.”

But no! While the story of Tara Collins’ murder is over, writer Chris Lang has revealed that he working on another series of Innocent with brand-new characters and a new story.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is Innocent back on TV?

Innocent series two is set to begin production in early 2020, according to screenwriter Chris Lang.

In May 2019, he confirmed that the ITV drama had officially been re-commissioned, adding: “And now if you’ll excuse me, Matt Arlidge and I need to get writing!”

Delighted to tell you that #Innocent is returning. New characters, new story, should shoot early next year. And now if you'll excuse me, @mjarlidge and I need to get writing! #Innocent2 pic.twitter.com/nLbsTHrSD2 — Chris Lang (@ChrisLangWriter) May 2, 2019

What will series two be about?

Series one of Innocent focused on the character of David Collins (Lee Ingleby), who had been convicted of the murder of his wife Tara – despite protesting his innocence. In episode one he was released from jail on a technicality, but as he attempted to rebuild his life and re-connect with his children, viewers were left with the question: was he guilty or innocent of the murder of Tara Collins?

While we don’t yet know much about Innocent series two, we do know that it will be a completely new story. We also know that it will be based on the same conceit.

“Hmmm. I wonder if we could interest an audience in a completely new #Innocent story? I wonder…” tweeted Chris Lang after the finale in 2018.

By October 2018 he was developing the idea, telling fans that ITV had asked him and co-writer Matt Arlidge to develop a second series. “New characters, new story, but same question,” he wrote. “Is he/she really #Innocent?”

Delighted to tell you that ITV have asked me and my chum @mjarlidge to develop a second #Innocent. New characters, new story, but same question. Is he/she really #Innocent2 Watch. This. Space! — Chris Lang (@ChrisLangWriter) October 24, 2018

Arlidge added: “Indeed! We have the extremely twisty plot for #Innocent2 all worked out. So let the games begin!!!”

Who is in the cast of Innocent?

Casting has yet to be announced. This page will be updated with further details as they are revealed.