Love Island’s Curtis and Maura set sights on winning Strictly

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins sashayed their way into the final on Monday night, but they’ve already set their sights on another entertainment contest — and a certain Glitterball trophy…

Advertisement

The pair admitted that they wouldn’t say no to teaming up on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, with Curtis as the pro-dancer and Maura the amateur contestant.

Curtis, who pulled out of the most recent series of Dancing with the Stars Ireland following a knee injury sustained during an “unprovoked attack,” said he would be up for joining his brother AJ on the BBC ballroom show.

Curtis said: “I’ve never closed a door and who knows what the future holds. It’s always been a dream to work with my brother, and he’s one of my best friends, one of my idols.”

He said Maura is an “incredible dancer” who “picks up dancing literally at the click of a finger,” telling her: “If you went on that show, you would be incredible.”

Maura, who was the most complained about islander of this series, added: “You know what, dancing is something that I’ve always wanted to do but where I live, we don’t have those opportunities, and with Curtis, I wouldn’t close a door.”

Asked whether they thought they’d stand a chance of winning the coveted glitter-ball trophy, Maura quipped: “Why not? I am a winner.”

Advertisement

“As proved in all the challenges,” added Curtis.