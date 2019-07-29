Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who won the Love Island 2019 final? Amber and Greg land £50,000 prize

Who won the Love Island 2019 final? Amber and Greg land £50,000 prize

The pair follow in the footsteps of Jack and Dani to become the show’s fifth winners

Ambe Greg Love island

After a long hot summer in the villa, Amber and Greg have been crowned the winners of Love Island 2019.

Advertisement

The pair beat Curtis and Maura, Ovie and India and bookies’ favourites Molly-Mae and Tommy to the top prize of £50,000 – which they decided to split.

Upon winning, an overwhelmed Amber told host Caroline Flack, “I like being around Greg all the time, he makes me laugh.”

Greg added, “My parents raised me to have good morals and principles, and I’ve been taught to treat a lady with respect. The date in the Hideaway with Amber was my highlight.

Amber and Greg won viewers’ hearts after Amber’s relationship with former flame with Michael went sour, when he decided to couple up with Joanna in Casa Amor. With his jokey demeanour and his kind manner, Greg soon became a fan favourite, seeing the famously frosty Amber warm up to him.

The fifth series of Love Island has been the biggest yet, with record-breaking viewing figures for ITV2 for the fourth year in a row.

The highly lucrative show has reportedly netted an astonishing £136 million for ITV in advertising and revenue.

With Love Island now at the height of its popularity, our annual summer of love is now being extended after ITV execs announced there will now be a winter edition of the show.

Set in South Africa, the winter Love Island is set to bring more love during the cold post-Christmas slump.

Speaking about the decision to extend the show’s run to twice a year, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer explained, “Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location.”

Applications for the winter Love Island 2020 have now opened.

Advertisement

Love Island returns to ITV2 in early 2020

Tags

All about Love Island

The islanders practise their moves for the Love Island Ball during the final
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Lucie and Joe love island

Love Island’s most complained about moments

Maura Love Island (ITV)

Love Island’s Curtis reveals he has a (brief) history with new bombshell Maura

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5: Ep49 on ITV2 Pictured: The Islanders at the summer ball. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island final 2019 live: all the action as one couple takes home the £50k prize

Maura and Curtis

Could Maura and Curtis be the real winners of Love Island 2019?