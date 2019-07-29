Who is India Reynolds? Meet the Love Island series 5 bombshell

Another three bombshells have entered the Love Island villa to spice things up as we get ever closer to the finale.

Former Page 3 model India Reynolds is among them. Here’s everything you need to know about her…

Meet India Reynolds…

Who is India coupled up with on Love Island? Ovie.

Age: 28

From: Reading

Job: Model

Instagram: @lovefromreyn

Finally, someone prepared to give Ovie the attention he deserves! Before entering the villa, India said she had her eyes on the 6″7 basketball star, but she also thought Michael “is good looking”.

Nothing in the villa is likely to match her worst dating experience, in which her date’s ex-girlfriend had them followed by a PI.

“I went on a date with a guy once and the next day he told me that his ex-girlfriend had paid a private investigator to follow him and watch us on the date,” she says. “He showed me pictures and videos of us at dinner and leaving the restaurant. I didn’t see him again.” Fair enough. View this post on Instagram Sitting on the dock of the bay… [ swimsuit: @pourmoiltd ] A post shared by India Reynolds (@lovefromreyn) on Jul 5, 2019 at 4:25am PDT

What is India looking for in the villa?

She said before going in that she was looking for a “tall, muscly, handsome and hilarious man” – boxes that are ticked (well, three out of four) by a few of the lads in the villa.

However, she didn’t want to cause too much trouble along the way.

“I want to have a good time and I don’t like falling out with people so hopefully I can be friends with the girls and gorgeous Ovie will still be single for me,” she said. She was right… What has India been up to in the villa? Despite her interest in Ovie, when she and fellow new girl Harley went for their first dates, it was Chris who India picked. While India rated her date with Chris a solid “9/10”, sparks flew with Ovie, with the pair sharing a kiss on the terrace after their breakfast date. The following day they snogged in front of their fellow islanders during a challenge. Chris still went ahead with laying his cards on the table, telling her that he liked her, but when it came to the girls’-choice recoupling, India opted to go with her heart and picked Ovie. The infamous Headline Challenge revealed that a portion of the public think India is being disingenuous in an attempt to bag the £50k, which left Ovie doubting their connection. But the two pulled through, appearing stronger than ever. However, India found herself plunged into a love triangle after Jordan admitted that he was attracted to her, and seemed fully prepared to leave his girlfriend Anna. But his efforts were all for nothing, with India saying she saw him “more like a mate”. Ovie later offered his hand to pull her out of the argument between Anna and Jordan. She later checked on Anna to ensure that everything was alright between them. Later in the Baby Challenge, she and Ovie came joint first, alongside Molly-Mae and Tommy after successfully looking after their fake child. *Questions why I've never been on a date like any of these* #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GgMAFGfrUq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 25, 2019 And the pair got even closer following their final date – a romantic, candlelit dinner. “I came in to meet someone but I didn’t expect to meet someone and get on with them and like them as much as I like you,” she told Ovie. “Do you know what my favourite thing about you is? You’re always checking that I’m ok and you’ll just give me a little wink or a nod.”

Could India and Ovie be strong contenders to win the £50k?

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays on ITV2