Iain Stirling confirms his return for Winter Love Island

The comedian looks set to narrate "post-Christmas romance and drama" from South Africa

Love Island’s voiceover Iain Stirling confirmed he will return for the winter edition of the ITV2 dating series, telling fans it will be an “absolute blast”.

Ahead of Monday night’s final, Good Morning Britain quizzed Stirling about the show’s second instalment in South Africa, which is due to hit screens in “early 2020”.

“Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast,” the comedian said, before teasing the start date. “Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

The winter series will see another batch of singletons set up home in a South African villa as they look for love (and a healthy increase of Instagram followers).

In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location,” said the broadcaster’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer.

“Off the back of a record-breaking year, we’re delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule,” he added. “Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.”

The summer series will wrap up tonight with Maura and Curtis, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Greg and Amber, and Ovie and India in contention for the £50k prize fund. Tommy and Molly – the only ‘official’ couple in the final four – are the current favourites.

