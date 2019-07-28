Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders series 20

DCI John Barnaby is back for more Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters by his side – and in series 20 they will be joined by some exciting guest stars.

Meanwhile, the team has a new pathologist: the indomitable Fleur Perkins, played by EastEnders’ Annette Badland.

Here’s everyone you need to meet – and the stars who play them…

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Who is DCI John Barnaby? The younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s original star. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. Despite the local murder rate, John Barnaby lives a comfortable life in Midsomer with his wife Sarah, their dog Paddy, and young daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Before he replaced Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in the lead role in 2011, Neil Dudgeon played Jim Riley in the TV series Life of Riley, and also appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little known fact: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s young, keen, and smart and has a strong relationship with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, but since joining the show in 2016 he has been determined to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace in the first series of The Crown, and played Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has also appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife. They have one daughter together, Betty, and a dog called Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Comprehensive School.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman played Jackie in the TV series Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credits have included The Royal Today, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Road.

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Who is Fleur Perkins? The formidable new pathologist. She “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a sense of humour, deliberately ruffling feathers. She has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With more than 150 acting credits to her name, Annette Badland is perhaps best known for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You may also recognise her for playing Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Mystery, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

Episode 3 guest stars: Drawing Dead

Bill Bailey plays Darwin Chipping

Who is Darwin Chipping? The much-anticipated speaker at the 7th annual FranCon Comic Book Convention in Carver Valley. A highly-respected comic book artist, Darwin Chipping has been off the radar for a few years – but now he’s back to unveil his brand new character.

What else has Bill Bailey been in? The actor, stand-up comedian, TV and radio presenter and musician is somewhat of a well-known figure. On TV, he starred in the sitcom Black Books, and played Bilbo Bagshot in Spaced. He is also a regular on the panel show circuit, appearing on Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and QI and is known for his stand-up work.

Will Brown plays Timothy Argo

Who is Timothy Argo? Creator of FranCon, the popular comic book convention in Carver Valley. As he makes the final preparations for the 7th annual convention, he gets a call from renowned but anonymous local comic book writer Aequitus, telling him that the latest issue of his comic has been left for him at the cemetery for collection. It has been two years since Tim’s father Lord Argo was murdered, and his Aunt Fran left in a coma.

What else has Will Brown been in? The actor starred as Jason Walker in series two of murder drama Unforgotten.

Ruby Bentall plays Stella Starling

Who is Stella Starling? Tim’s stepsister, who works at the local café. Thankfully they are not blood relatives, because Stella has a big crush on Tim. Their parents are only recently married after the murder of Tim’s father.

What else has Ruby Bentall been in? Best-known for starring as Verity in Poldark, Ruby Bentall has also appeared in Jekyll & Hyde, The Paradise, Lost in Austen, and Lark Rise to Candleford.

Nicholas Farrell plays Isaac Starling

Who is Isaac Starling? A pompous man who demands to be known as “Sheriff”, Isaac believes he is the law of the village and takes his elected position very seriously. He is married to Dr Juno Starling after the death of her first husband, and has one grown-up daughter, Stella.

What else has Nicholas Farrell been in? With more than 130 acting credits to his name, Nicholas Farrell has appeared in Will, Thirteen, The Iron Lady, Hamlet, Pearl Harbour, and Torchwood. He previously appeared in a 1999 episode of Midsomer Murders.

Jemma Redgrave plays Dr Juno Starling

Who is Dr Juno Starling? Tim’s mother. She is a local GP and helps care for her sister-in-law Fran, who is in a coma. Her first husband Lord Conrad Argo, a former Sheriff, was brutally murdered in an apparent burglary two years ago. She has since married Isaac.

What else has Jemma Redgrave been in? The actress plays UNIT leader Kate Stewart in Doctor Who. She is also known for playing Bernie Wolfe in Holby City, Dr Zoe Evans in Frankie, Minerva in Dracula, and Evie Wilcox in Howards End.

Nicholas Burns plays Barrett Lounds

Who is Barrett Lounds? Barrett has been deeply affected since his mother was attacked and left in a coma two years ago, and is now starting to lose hope that she will ever wake up. Adding to his woes, he also suffers badly from arthritis, and is struggling in his relationship with wife Zennia.

What else has Nicholas Burns been in? The actor played the lead in TV show Nathan Barley, and is also known for roles in shows including No Heroics, Benidorm, and Manhunt. He was Anthony Nutting in The Crown.

Ben Caplan plays Murray Eccbeer

Who is Murray Eccbeer? A comics fan who runs a stall at the convention. He buys and sells second-hand items and is frustrated at his thwarted ambitions in life.

What else has Ben Caplan been in? Call the Midwife fans may remember Ben Caplan as Sergeant Peter Noakes. The actor has also starred in Maigret: Night at the Crossroads, The Passion, and Band of Brothers.

Elena Saurel plays Zennia Lounds

Who is Zennia Lounds? Barrett’s wife. Before marrying into this wealthy family she was their cleaner, and feels she has something to prove. She is also a golfing enthusiast.

What else has Elena Saurel been in? Elena Saurel played Stacey in Girlfriends and Bianca in Lovesick, as well as starring as Wendy in the movie Charlie and Wendy.

Ellen Thomas plays Ruth Crane

Who is Ruth Crane? The receptionist at Dr Juno Starling’s GP surgery. Rude and sarcastic, she only really respects one person: the late Lord Conrad Argo.

What else has Ellen Thomas been in? EastEnders fans will, of course, recognise Ellen Thomas as Claudette Hubbard. Her other screen credits include Channel 4 sitcom Teachers and the TV series In the Long Run.

Heather Wright plays Francesca Lounds

Who is Francesca Lounds? A former model, and sister of the late Lord Conrad Argo. Two years ago, on the same night her brother was murdered, she was attacked and left in a coma. Now she is on life support and being cared for by her son Barrett.

What else has Heather Wright been in? Having begun her TV career as a Roman maiden in Up Pompeii!, Heather Wright has since appeared in Watt on Earth, Emmerdale, and Broken.

Eloise Joseph plays Bluebell Eccbeer

Who is Bluebell Eccbeer? Murray’s wife. She clearly doesn’t respect him much any more, but she helps run the stall.

What else has Eloise Joseph been in? Films and TV shows include Mad Dogs, The Inbetweeners Movie, The Lodge, and an appearance in Doctor Who as the character Beauty.

Josh Williams plays Jerome Buchanan

Who is Jerome Buchanan? A student from Mrs Barnaby’s school. Sarah Barnaby is impressed with his talents as an artist and his passion for comics.

What else has Josh Williams been in? The young actor has popped up in Mayday, Agatha Raisin, and Law & Order: UK.

