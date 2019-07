Who is Chris Taylor? Meet Love Island’s ‘full package’ who can move his eyebrows

At this point Love Island has more comings and goings than Heathrow. Following a dizzying sequence of dumpings and recouplings, Chris Taylor has arrived at the villa as a new bombshell…

Here’s everything you need to know about the business development manager from Leicester.

Meet Chris Taylor…

Who is Chris coupled up with? Harley.

Age: 28

From: Leicester

Job: Business Development Manager

Instagram: christaylorofficial

Can Chris Taylor move his eyebrows?

He can. In fact, he considers them his best feature. “My best feature is my brows,” he explains. “I really like my eyebrows. Sometimes I get stick for them but I don’t care because I really like them because I can move them around.”

On Instagram he describes himself as “more brows than sense.” Other than his eyebrows, what are Chris Taylor’s best qualities?

“I can cook, I enjoy a bit of cleaning. I don’t really like football, and I don’t mind doing more girly things – I love a chick flick.”

What is his claim to fame?

His dad was engaged to Denise Welch when he was 19.

“I’ve met her a few times, she’s lovely.”

What has Chris Taylor been up to in the villa?

Chris and his famous brows made an impression on moving in.

He annoyed Anton by choosing his partner Belle to go on a date, alongside Maura.

Well already Chris has proved his worth in comedic value. 🍾 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/huvDgUhnAM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

But Chris hadn’t managed to establish a romantic connection with either of them — luckily, however, Maura opted to save him during the recoupling, pairing up as friends and giving him the chance to find love.

New islander India then opted to pick Chris for a date — and the pair appeared to hit it off, with India telling him that she was attracted to his sense of humour.

I mean, who wouldn’t be after seeing Chris debut his “salmon” dive….

While India told Chris she rated his date with him a fairly impressive 9/10, it seems Ovie was the one she really had her eye on – leaving Chris well and truly “Ovie’d”.

Haven’t we all, Chris? Haven’t we all?

Ovie and India shared a smooch on the terrace the evening after their first date, and snogged in front of the group after Ovie wowed them all with his brute strength in the Men at Work challenge.

Chris decided to tell her that he likes her anyway, and while she didn’t shoot him down, it was clear he would lose out to his 6″7 fellow islander.

After India picked Ovie in the girls-choice recoupling (surprise surprise) Chris coupled up with Harley. It turns out the pair have a lot in common and shared a “spontaneous” first kiss.

Their first date followed a day later, and they got on like a house on fire – but a challenge saw Chris get on her bad side by choosing India over her when guessing which Islander the public said most suited him.

Chaos erupts as one challenge gets the Islanders second guessing, well, everything. 😱 Tonight, 9pm, @ITV2. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0Wtu9lwcQv — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2019

They had a row that evening and didn’t manage to resolve things, with Chris then having to resort to extreme measures to win forgiveness – making an ‘I’m sorry’ breakfast for her.

While Chris went in for a hug, Harley said she felt she wasn’t ready, before the pair (quite literally and loudly) kissed and made up later in the evening.

A bread based apology is a winner in our eyes. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8PCTRoJ0EG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2019

However, things were cut short for the burgeoning couple when they ended up in the bottom two during the dumping, and were both booted off the villa.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2